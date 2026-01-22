Tight group D in spotlight of EHF European League round 3

22 January 2026, 13:00

The EHF European League Women 2025/26 reaches the halfway mark of its group phase with round 3 this weekend. The focus is on group D, where four teams are in a tight race for the top-two spots and a place in the quarter-finals. Viborg HK welcome CSM Corona Brasov in Denmark, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball await KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin in France.

In the other matches, CS Rapid Bucuresti are hoping to finally take their first win in the group phase, against VfL Oldenburg, after the Romanian side settled for a draw in their first two matches in group C. Also, defending champions Thüringer HC host CS Minaur Baia Mare in a top-of-the-table clash in group A.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs CSM Corona Brasov (ROU)

Saturday 24 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Viborg, the Anders Friis-led squad, is enjoying a decent form on home court this season with eight wins and only three defeats across all competitions
  • Viborg sit in second place in group D with the same amount of points as leaders Dijon, but with a slightly worse goal difference, +4 vs +5
  • the Danish club scored a competition-leading 72 goals in the opening two rounds of the group phase
  • it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
  • Brasov are sitting in third place both in group D and in the Romanian league
  • Brasov's goalkeeper, Anica Gudelj, made 13 saves and noted 48 per cent save efficiency in the previous round to help the Romanian side to secure their first points

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)

Sunday 25 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Dijon-based club lead group D and are one of the six undefeated clubs in the group phase after two rounds
  • Adriana Holejova scored a buzzer-beater to secure a 30:30 draw against Viborg last week
  • the clubs also met in last season's group phase, when they won their respective away game; Dijon advanced to the quarter-finals and ultimately to the EHF Finals 2025
  • the reigning Polish champions are on top in their domestic league, but Bozena Karkut's team are still after their first points in the group phase
  • remarkably, Lubin played in both matches with only nine outfield players and Kinga Jakubowska is their top scorer with 26 goals in the competition

In other matches

GROUP A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Larvik (NOR)
Saturday 24 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Thüringer HC (GER) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Saturday 24 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)
Saturday 24 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 25 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Saturday 24 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)
Saturday 24 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

 

photos © Johnny Pedersen; foxaep.com; Gergely Lörinczi 

