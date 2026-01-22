In the other matches, CS Rapid Bucuresti are hoping to finally take their first win in the group phase, against VfL Oldenburg, after the Romanian side settled for a draw in their first two matches in group C. Also, defending champions Thüringer HC host CS Minaur Baia Mare in a top-of-the-table clash in group A.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP D
Saturday 24 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Viborg, the Anders Friis-led squad, is enjoying a decent form on home court this season with eight wins and only three defeats across all competitions
- Viborg sit in second place in group D with the same amount of points as leaders Dijon, but with a slightly worse goal difference, +4 vs +5
- the Danish club scored a competition-leading 72 goals in the opening two rounds of the group phase
- it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
- Brasov are sitting in third place both in group D and in the Romanian league
- Brasov's goalkeeper, Anica Gudelj, made 13 saves and noted 48 per cent save efficiency in the previous round to help the Romanian side to secure their first points