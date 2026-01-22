In the other matches, CS Rapid Bucuresti are hoping to finally take their first win in the group phase, against VfL Oldenburg, after the Romanian side settled for a draw in their first two matches in group C. Also, defending champions Thüringer HC host CS Minaur Baia Mare in a top-of-the-table clash in group A.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

Saturday 24 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV