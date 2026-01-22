Györ and Brest want to bounce back after surprise defeats

Györ and Brest want to bounce back after surprise defeats

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Sergey Nikolaev
22 January 2026, 11:00

Only four rounds are left to play in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase as the 16 teams head into round 11 this weekend. Titleholders and group A leaders Györi Audi ETO KC, who lost to fellow Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler and dropped their first points in the competition last week, will try to get back to winning ways at Gloria Bistrita.

Similar applies to Brest Bretagne Handball: the group B leaders were stunned by Ikast Håndbold last week and now face another Danish side — second-placed Odense Håndbold — in the Match of the Week on Saturday.

Also, Metz Handball take on OTP Group Buducnost, and Team Esbjerg will be challenged by DVSC Schaeffler in group A, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host OTP Group Mercator with CSM Bucuresti looking to extend their winning run at HC Podravka among the notable fixtures in group B.

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Sunday 25 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 4 October 2025 (22:26 (9:11))

  • Storhamar, who are on a six-match losing run, sit seventh in the group with four points
  • the Norwegian side last claimed points in the reverse match against Dortmund, winning by four goals
  • Storhamar still boast the third-best defence in the competition, having conceded 279 goals
  • in contrast, Dortmund have the least effective defence, with 318 goals conceded (31.8 per game)
  • the German team ended their four-match losing streak last Saturday, beating Buducnost 25:22; now they rank sixth in the group with six points

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251113 CLW Rd8 Preview Gabrielsen Quote
We played a particularly good away match against Dortmund in the first match, when the defence and goalkeeping were of a very high class. Dortmund are a bit sharper in some things now than in the period we played against them. They had a very solid away win against Buducnost. So we are facing a team that have got things going. The most important thing for us is, as always, focus on our own concept in all phases of the game.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Sunday 25 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: DVSC Schaeffler vs Team Esbjerg, 4 October 2025 (29:32 (13:15))

  • Esbjerg have not lost in their last five matches, winning four of them
  • in round 10, 19 saves by Katharina Filter powered the Danish team to a 32:28 home victory against Bistrita
  • Esbjerg are third-placed in the group with 13 points, while Debrecen take the fifth position with eight points
  • in round 10, Debrecen claimed a stunning away win over fellow Hungarian team Györ, 31:30
  • Esbjerg's Henny Reistad, on 63 goals, is fourth in the competition's scoring chart; Debrecen's Alicia Toublanc is seventh with 57 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260122 CLW R11 Preview Esbjerg Text

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 25 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-0-7
Last match: Metz Handball vs OTP Group Buducnost, 4 October 2025 (38:18 (20:11))

  • Buducnost sit bottom of the group with three points, while Metz are second-placed with 16 points
  • in round 10, the Montenegrin side ended their two-match unbeaten run, as they lost an important game against Dortmund, 25:22
  • in turn, Metz earned a hard-fought win last Saturday, defeating Storhamar 29:27
  • while Buducnost have won 10 of 17 games against Metz, they lost the four most recent encounters since their last win in November 2018
  • Metz's Sarah Bouktit, who scored 10 goals in that encounter, now tops the tournament's scoring chart with 68 goals
  • right back Jelena Vukcevic is Buducnost's leading scorer, with 48 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 25 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-1
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Gloria Bistrita, 4 October 2025 (33:18 (18:9))

  • Bistrita have lost both matches so far in 2026: 28:24 at home against Buducnost and 32:28 at Esbjerg
  • as a result, the Romanian side, who are still on 12 points, dropped to the fourth position in the group
  • Györ's nine-match winning run ended in round 10, as the titleholders surprisingly dropped their first points in the competition, losing against Debrecen
  • the Hungarian powerhouse still top the group with 18 points, and they boast both the most productive attack in the competition (339 goals) and the most efficient defence (258 goals)
  • on Tuesday, Györ took a confident revenge against Debrecen, defeating them 39:22 in a domestic league match

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250913 DVSC Gloria Viver Quote
Playing against Györ is playing against probably the best team in the world. They are coming off a bad result in the Champions League against Debrecen, and that has surely put them on alert, so there won't be any complacency against us. We are going to compete to the best of our ability and try to give our fans a great victory, even though we know Györ are the toughest opponents.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
20260122 CLW R11 Preview Györ Quote Jørgensen
We know they have a lot of quality in their team, with very strong individual players. It is always difficult to go and play in Romania, and we know the atmosphere will be great with many people in the arena. Bistrita are always strong at home, so we are preparing for a tough match. We want to take a step forward compared to our last Champions League game, and we want to win.
Kristina Jørgensen
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC

GROUP B

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO)

Saturday 24 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 12-0-8
Last match: Krim OTP Group Mercator vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 5 October 2025 (22:33 (12:19))

  • FTC, who are on a three-match winning run, are third in the group with 14 points
  • last Sunday, 15 saves and a 45 per cent save rate by Kinga Janurik powered the Hungarian team to a 31:23 win over Podravka
  • Krim, who are fighting for a play-off spot, now take the seventh position with five points
  • the Slovenian side earned just one point in their last four matches; last week, they lost 26:20 at CSM
  • Katrin Klujber is FTC's top scorer with 55 goals, while Tamara Horacek scored 50 goals for Krim

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20201024 WCL FTC Angela Malestein Buildup
In the last few weeks, we have seen surprises in the Champions League, so we need to stay focused and not lose points. We have won important matches, and now we also want to get two points.
Angela Malestein
Right wing, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20260115 CLW R10 Preview Quote Novak Krim
The away match in Budapest will be slightly more challenging than the one in Bucharest last weekend. Nonetheless, we are heading there with maximum confidence and full belief in our abilities. We know we are capable of strong performances and are aiming for an upset, but we cannot make any promises.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim OTP Group Mecator

MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 24 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-1-8
Last match: Odense Håndbold vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 5 October 2025 (31:40 (17:23))

  • Brest conceded their second defeat in the tournament last Saturday, losing 37:35 at home against Ikast
  • the French side still top the group with 16 points, but Odense are just one point behind and would leapfrog Brest with a win
  • Odense claimed their biggest victory of the season last week, defeating the last-placed Sola 40:25
  • Odense have scored the second-most goals (331) in the competition, and Brest the third-most (329)
  • Brest's Anna Vyakhireva, who scored 20 goals in total in the last two matches, is the joint second-best scorer with 64 goals
  • Thale Rushfeldt Deila is Odense's leading scorer with 51 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260122 CLW R11 Preview Brest Quote Nocandy
We will have to bounce back after last week’s game. We go straight into another very high-level match. These are the kinds of games you enjoy playing. We want to compete on all fronts, so we will need to be serious once again this weekend. Obviously, the goal is to win the big matches coming up to qualify directly for the quarter-finals.
Méline Nocandy
Centre back, Brest Bretagne Handball
20250912 CLW Quote Vestergaard Odense
We are hungry for revenge, and there are several things we need to do differently compared to the first match if we are to win in Brest. At the same time, it is also a game where we definitely see our chances of taking the two points if we stick to our game plan.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold

HC Podravka (CRO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 24 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-5
Last match: CSM Bucuresti vs HC Podravka, 5 October 2025 (34:24 (16:10))

  • Podravka are on a seven-game losing streak, which includes the 10-goal defeat in the reverse match with CSM
  • the Croatian team, who sit sixth in the table with five points, lost 31:23 at FTC last week
  • CSM won both their EHF Champions League games under new head coach Bojana Popovic: 34:23 at Odense and 26:20 at home against Krim
  • following those results, the Romanian team take the fourth position in the group with 12 points
  • Katarina Pandza, who is recovering from a knee injury, and Matea Pletikosic lead Podravka's scoring with 52 and 50 goals respectively; Elizabeth Omoregie is CSM's top scorer with 59 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250911 CLW Rd 2 Preview Obrvan Quote
We strive for a favourable result. I don't know how much we will manage to be at the same level throughout all 60 minutes. The match against Brest showed that we were very close, while the match against FTC showed that we were good in the first half and up to the 45th minute. In such moments certain failures begin due to the lack of energy and rotation.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
20260122 CLW R11 Preview Podravka Text

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Sola HK (NOR)

Sunday 25 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-0
Last match: Sola HK vs Ikast Håndbold, 4 October 2025 (22:31 (15:14))

  • in round 10, Stine Skogrand's 10 goals spearheaded Ikast's away win at Brest
  • the Danish team rank fifth in the group with 12 points, while Sola sit bottom with just one point
  • Sola earned their maiden point in the tournament in round 9, splitting the points with Krim (22:22), but they lost by 15 goals to Odense a week later
  • Ikast's Julie Scaglione is joint second-best scorer of the competition with 64 goals
  • Camilla Herrem is Sola's top scorer with 46 goals, followed by Kristiane Knutsen, who has 32

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260122 CLW R11 Preview Ikast Quote Hansen
Sola have not gotten what they deserved and has been very close to good results many times. They could easily have gotten more points and been closer to a 1/8 final than they are. That is why we also have respect for them and know that they come with a strong Norwegian mentality. They have a strong team and several players that we need to keep an eye on, including lineplayer Henriksen, a couple of good full-backs in Knutsen and Brandbu and, as always, Herrem.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold

photos © Roland Peka (main); nhcfoto.dk; Ivan Brkić (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 France Vs Czechia FLP 9905 FV
Previous Article Path to 2027 IHF Men's World Championship becomes clearer
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14714 UH
Next Article Main round group II race begins

Latest news

More News