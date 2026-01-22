Similar applies to Brest Bretagne Handball: the group B leaders were stunned by Ikast Håndbold last week and now face another Danish side — second-placed Odense Håndbold — in the Match of the Week on Saturday.

Also, Metz Handball take on OTP Group Buducnost, and Team Esbjerg will be challenged by DVSC Schaeffler in group A, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host OTP Group Mercator with CSM Bucuresti looking to extend their winning run at HC Podravka among the notable fixtures in group B.

GROUP A

Sunday 25 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 4 October 2025 (22:26 (9:11))