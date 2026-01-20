Preliminary round wraps up as Sweden and Croatia play for points

Preliminary round wraps up as Sweden and Croatia play for points

20 January 2026, 11:00

Group E in Malmö will conclude with a matchup between the Netherlands and Georgia, as both teams vie for their first win at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 to finish on a high note.

Later in the evening, co-hosts Sweden will wrap up the group phase by facing the world runners-up Croatia in a battle for the top spot, with both teams already in the main round.

GROUP E

Netherlands vs Georgia

Wednesday 21 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-1

  • both teams are out of contention for the main round, but will fight for their first win at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026
  • the Netherlands have suffered back-to-back defeats against Sweden and Croatia, the same as Georgia
  • out of three previous encounters, the Netherlands and Georgia have met only once at the EHF EURO, in 2022, when the Dutch claimed a 34:29 win
  • Rutger ten Velde became the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 74 goals, while Dani Baijens is second with 68, both having now surpassed Kay Smits
  • Georgia are likely to miss line player Erekle Arsenashvili, who was carried off on a stretcher in the match against Sweden
  • meanwhile the Netherlands could be missing Dani Baijens, who left the match against Croatia in the 17th minute with an apparent ankle injury

We have to switch the switch. Today we can maybe have a setback, but tomorrow we have to set our heads straight and make the win in two days.
Lars Kooj
Line player, Netherlands

Sweden vs Croatia

Wednesday 21 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-0-6

  • both teams have already secured their main round places and will battle for first position in the group, aiming to carry two points forward
  • Sweden and Croatia have both defeated Georgia and the Netherlands, with Felix Claar leading Sweden’s scoring chart with 14 goals, while Mario Šoštarić tops Croatia’s list with 13
  • Sweden are 42 goals away from reaching 3,000 EHF EURO goals, and a victory would mark their 70th win in 108 matches at the competition
  • the first EHF EURO meeting between the sides came in the semi-final of the inaugural edition in 1994, when Sweden won 24:21; out of four EURO meetings in total, each side has claimed two wins
  • their most recent encounter in 12 official matches was at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Sweden won 38:27

It’s a top match, two top nations with great squads. It will be a physical game about who will take the points with them in the main round. Croatia looked great today, but we have a good harmony in the team and we will do anything we can to do a great match against Croatia.
Andreas Palicka
Goalkeeper, Sweden
It is a championship in Sweden so I think it’s a little more pressure on them. We just go to fight and enjoy, and fight for two points to get to the second round.
Zvonimir Srna
Left back, Croatia

