14:15

The two teams from group F that progress to the main round are already known — and they meet tonight at 20:30 CET. Hungary and Iceland each won their previous two games at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, and although they are confirmed for the next phase, the clash will decide the final standings of the group — as well as who goes to Malmö with points on their account.

Hungary have had the upper hand in their previous 22 encounters, boasting 13 victories overall, including 33:25 in the preliminary round two years ago. But Iceland have shown great strength, so today’s match is definitely going to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Our stat of the day clearly shows the quality of both squads.



13:45

“Good things always come to an end, but hopefully not that soon,” says 20-year-old Óli Mittún who, despite his age, is one of the stars in the Faroese squad.

The past two years have been memorable for the Faroe Islands, who have made significant developments in handball, as highlighted by their results in the Master Plan project. Moreover, both the men’s and women’s teams had successful debuts at the EHF EUROs in 2024, and this year Óli Mittún and his teammates have already clinched another achievement — first victory at the European Championship.

And the Faroese fairytale can go even further, if they manage to book a main round ticket. But first, the Faroe Islands have to face Slovenia today at 20:30 CET — and luckily, they’ll be supported by the thousands of fans that have come to see them. Read Óli Mittún and the Faroe Islands’ story in our newest feature.