Stunning Andreas Wolff destroys Norway’s hopes
The second day of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round in Herning delivered a proper thriller, as Germany battled to remain on top of the group while Norway needed points to remain in the semi-finals race.
We can thank Andi for these two points. (Torbjørn) Bergerud on the other side was also good, but Andi had a tremendous, incredible game. I think he had 23 saves and we were playing quite badly in attack in the first half, good defence, but Andi saved us without a doubt. In the second half we were playing better in attack, but like I said, we can thank Andi for that. It was a good game in many ways.
I'm not sure if the problem was in the end, it was especially during the whole second half. We missed a lot of clear chances against (Andreas) Wolff. I think we played really good, we created a lot on chances on the wing and in the wide positions, but we didn't win the match again Wolff. That was the main problem.