Stunning Andreas Wolff destroys Norway’s hopes

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
24 January 2026, 22:10

The second day of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round in Herning delivered a proper thriller, as Germany battled to remain on top of the group while Norway needed points to remain in the semi-finals race.

The two teams shared the momentum in the first half-time. Norway took the best start and gave themselves a four-goal advantage after 10 minutes, but Germany finished stronger. They even took the lead shortly, before the wind turned again and Norway were up by two at the break.

The game remained undecided until the last quarter. Before that, the two teams played back and forth, but in the end, Germany took the upper hand. With Andreas Wolff behind the posts and Marko Grgić on scoring duties, they broke away at the start of the last 10 minutes to take their third win in the main round.

GROUP I

Germany vs Norway 30:28 (15:17)

H2H: 8-2-5
Top scorers: Marko Grgić 7/9 (GER); Sander Sagosen 5/13, August Pedersen 5/8, Kevin Gulliksen 5/8 (NOR)
Goalkeepers: Andreas Wolff 22/50 (GER) ; Robin Haug 4/9, Torbjørn Bergerud 10/32 (NOR)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Andreas Wolff (GER)

  • with their defence firmly in place, Norway took the best start and an early four-goal advantage, as Germany struggled to get past Torbjørn Bergerud
  • Andreas Wolff was elemental for Germany to steal the momentum, as his nine saves in the first 20 minutes allowed his team to make the score even before the break
  • the score remained tight throughout the second half, with Germany closing up a three-goal disadvantage shortly after the break
  • Marko Grgić was the game-changer for Germany, as the left-back scored four unanswered goals in the middle of the second half to put his team five goals ahead with 11 minutes remaining
  • all three goalkeepers stopped a penalty shot and made plenty of other saves, but it was Player of the Match Wolff who was the gamechanger for Germany
  • Germany remain the sole leaders of the group with six points, while Norway are still on two points

Where would Germany be without Andreas Wolff?

To say that Andreas Wolff stole the show on Saturday night in Herning would be a big understatement. The German team did not have the best of games, but their goalkeeper got them out of trouble. Although the defensive performance in the first half was far from the best, conceding 17 goals, Wolff had already made 11 saves at the break.

It was even more obvious in the second half. Wolff had the same amount of saves, but it became apparent that his opponents’ hands were shaking when they were approaching the goal. Kasper Thorsen Lien, for instance, missed the goal twice, hitting the posts with a wide angle. Even on bad nights, Germany can count on their iconic goalkeeper to keep their heads above the water.

Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM201395 EM
We can thank Andi for these two points. (Torbjørn) Bergerud on the other side was also good, but Andi had a tremendous, incredible game. I think he had 23 saves and we were playing quite badly in attack in the first half, good defence, but Andi saved us without a doubt. In the second half we were playing better in attack, but like I said, we can thank Andi for that. It was a good game in many ways.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM209107 EM
I'm not sure if the problem was in the end, it was especially during the whole second half. We missed a lot of clear chances against (Andreas) Wolff. I think we played really good, we created a lot on chances on the wing and in the wide positions, but we didn't win the match again Wolff. That was the main problem.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway UH19235 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway UH19029 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway UH19074 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway UH19130 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM104465 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway UH19573 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway UH19299 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM104269 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM104077 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM104130 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway UH10212 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

AZ5A7250
