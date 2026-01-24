The two teams shared the momentum in the first half-time. Norway took the best start and gave themselves a four-goal advantage after 10 minutes, but Germany finished stronger. They even took the lead shortly, before the wind turned again and Norway were up by two at the break.

The game remained undecided until the last quarter. Before that, the two teams played back and forth, but in the end, Germany took the upper hand. With Andreas Wolff behind the posts and Marko Grgić on scoring duties, they broke away at the start of the last 10 minutes to take their third win in the main round.

GROUP I

H2H: 8-2-5

Top scorers: Marko Grgić 7/9 (GER); Sander Sagosen 5/13, August Pedersen 5/8, Kevin Gulliksen 5/8 (NOR)

Goalkeepers: Andreas Wolff 22/50 (GER) ; Robin Haug 4/9, Torbjørn Bergerud 10/32 (NOR)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Andreas Wolff (GER)