Brest beat Odense in MOTW; FTC and CSM extend winning runs

Brest beat Odense in MOTW; FTC and CSM extend winning runs

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
24 January 2026, 20:30

Round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 opened on Saturday with three encounters, all in Group B. In the Match of the Week, Brest Bretagne Handball proved too strong for Odense Håndbold and consolidated their top position, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria climbed to the second place, and CSM Bucuresti also won.

  • after losing against Ikast Håndbold last week, Brest got back to winning ways, beating another Danish side Odense 40:33
  • Player of the Match Clarisse Mairot stood out with her eight goals, while Anna Vyakhireva added seven more
  • FTC claimed their fourth consecutive win, as seven goals by Katrin Klujber and 12 saves by Blanka Böde-Bíró propelled them to a 38:31 home victory against Krim
  • the Slovenian side earned just one point from their last five games and are still seventh-placed in the group
  • CSM extended their winning run to five encounters, beating Podravka away in Croatia 33:28

GROUP B

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) 38:31 (17:16)

H2H: 13-0-8
Top scorers: Katrin Klujber 7/8 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Ana Abina 7/14 (Krim Otp Group Mercator)

Krim enjoyed a better start of the game and led 4:2 after eight minutes, but then FTC found their rhythm. Their defence improved, and Petra Simon did well as a playmaker, which helped the home side to turn the tide and take a 9:6 lead midway through the opening half following a 4:0 run.

However, FTC could not pull clear by more than three goals before the break, and a 3:0 surge helped Krim to draw level at 15:15 before Katrin Klujber's goal handed the Hungarian team a one-goal advantage at half-time. But buoyed by Emily Vogel and Vilde Ingstad, FTC opened the second half with a crucial 7:1 run to open up a 24:17 lead. Simon also continued to have a lot of impact, and the hosts took a double-digit lead, 34:24, with eight minutes to go before cruising to a well-deserved victory.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260124PGY 11912 (1)
Our attack was effective, but defence was the key. It defined our game. We stayed tight at the back, and that’s what brought us the victory today. It was important that we play on our level, with our speed, because during the first half Krim was able to slow us down. This was the difference between the two halves.
Petra Anna Simon
Centre back, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20260124PGY 11926 (2)
I'm actually proud of how we went. We were not here with the full team, including some minor injuries and absences inside the team. But I am extremely satisfied with the first half. Unfortunately, comparing today to the previous matches, the defensive phase was the one that was the stronger part of our game.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim Otp Group Mercator

MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 40:33 (23:17)

H2H: 5-1-8
Top scorers: Clarisse Mairot 8/10 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Helene Fauske 7/8 (Odense Håndbold), Elma Halilcevic 7/9 (Odense Håndbold)

Odense had a chance to leapfrog Brest and go top of the group with a win, but the French team took early control of the encounter. Left back Clarisse Mairot was on fire in the opening minutes, as her four goals lifted the French side to a 6:2 lead. Then Odense enjoyed a good spell to draw level at 8:8, but Onacia Ondono launched Brest's 3:0 run, securing their 11:8 lead. In the 26th minute, the rivals were still separated by three goals (18:15), but the French team ended the opening half with a 5:2 run to hold a comfortable six-goal advantage at the interval. Pauletta Foppa had a special impact at Brest, netting six times in the first half, as her team enjoyed a 74 per cent shot efficiency. 

After the restart, the home team maintained the game under their control, leading by six to seven goals for a long time. Mairot rose to prominence again, while Anna Vyakhireva also had a big impact in the second half, and although Elma Halilcevic stepped up at Odense, her goals could not change anything. Brest did not slow down and ultimately hit the 40-goal mark, making their fans happy with a comfortable 40:33 win, while Odense dropped to the third position in the group after this defeat.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

AZ5A7231
We managed to stay consistent throughout the entire match. We were able to take advantage of the absences on the other side tonight. We played a very strong attacking game, finding a lot of solutions, and we were also very solid defensively. It was a complete performance. We’re really happy with our match it was a great evening, with an amazing atmosphere in a sold out arena.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
AZ5A8097 (1)
We played in a great atmosphere. Brest were very strong tonight, with a very solid defence, and their line players were very effective. It was a clear victory for Brest today. The level was very high, and congratulations to them for that.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold

HC Podravka (CRO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 28:33 (8:14)

H2H: 0-0-6
Top scorers: Matea Pletikosic 8/13 (HC Podravka), Elizabeth Omoregie 7/11 (CSM Bucuresti)

The teams traded goals in the opening phase of the game, and none of them could pull clear even by two goals before two consecutive goals from Valeriia Maslova handed CSM a 9:7 lead in the 20th minute. Goalkeeper Evelina Eriksson also stepped up, boasting a 53 per cent saving rate before the break, as the Romanian team did not concede a single goal between minutes 17 and 29.

As a result, CSM led by six goals at half-time, and the goals by Elizabeth Omoregie extended the gap to nine goals soon after the restart (18:9). The visitors went on to comfortably lead, but Podravka improved their attack a lot in the second half and tried to challenge their rivals. Late in the match, they used a 5:2 run to cut the deficit to 31:27, but CSM held their nerve and grabbed two points.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P0 12 (1)
We were further burdened by the lack of a left winger, as well as a narrowed rotation, against an extremely strong team that had been off-balance all week and focused only on this match. Despite all our problems, the first 15 minutes were even, we were even leading. In the end, we reduced the big gap, showed fighting spirit and came to a bearable -5.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
HC Podravka CSM Bucuresti (Press Conference) (2) (1)
Podravka have a lot of problems with the player list and we knew about this. They fought all the way and it is good to have games like this because they didn't give up. We were good in the first half. Maybe not in the beginning, but after that we fixed our defence and we ran in front a lot. The second part of the second half was not good in the defence and I'm not satisfied with that. We scored a lot of goals, but we could score more. The last part of the game was not good. We need to continue, but most importantly we have two new points.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
NASZ8786
Nasz Nikolett
NASZ9309
Nasz Nikolett
IMG 9966
Nasz Nikolett
NASZ8450
Nasz Nikolett
20260124PGY 11914
Nasz Nikolett
20260124PGY 11932
Nasz Nikolett
20260124PGY 11917
Nasz Nikolett
20260124PGY 11938
Nasz Nikolett
AZ5A7250
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A8557
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A8299
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A7285
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A7138
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A7873
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A8040
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A7597
BBH - Olivier Stephan
AZ5A7419
BBH - Olivier Stephan
I94A6205
BBH - Olivier Stephan
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P2 30
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P2 07
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P1 28
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P1 31
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P2 20
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P1 39
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P3 02
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P2 19
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20260124 RK Podravka CSM Bucuresti P1 29
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark UH18708 UH
Previous Article Emil Nielsen leads the winning Danish red wave
Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM208396 EM
Next Article Stunning Andreas Wolff destroys Norway’s hopes

Latest news

More News