H2H: 5-1-8

Top scorers: Clarisse Mairot 8/10 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Helene Fauske 7/8 (Odense Håndbold), Elma Halilcevic 7/9 (Odense Håndbold)

Odense had a chance to leapfrog Brest and go top of the group with a win, but the French team took early control of the encounter. Left back Clarisse Mairot was on fire in the opening minutes, as her four goals lifted the French side to a 6:2 lead. Then Odense enjoyed a good spell to draw level at 8:8, but Onacia Ondono launched Brest's 3:0 run, securing their 11:8 lead. In the 26th minute, the rivals were still separated by three goals (18:15), but the French team ended the opening half with a 5:2 run to hold a comfortable six-goal advantage at the interval. Pauletta Foppa had a special impact at Brest, netting six times in the first half, as her team enjoyed a 74 per cent shot efficiency.

After the restart, the home team maintained the game under their control, leading by six to seven goals for a long time. Mairot rose to prominence again, while Anna Vyakhireva also had a big impact in the second half, and although Elma Halilcevic stepped up at Odense, her goals could not change anything. Brest did not slow down and ultimately hit the 40-goal mark, making their fans happy with a comfortable 40:33 win, while Odense dropped to the third position in the group after this defeat.