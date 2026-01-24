14:55

A round-up of some fun facts and stats before the matches today:

Francisco Costa remains the competition's top scorer, with 39 goals after four matches; Mathias Gidsel is second, with 34. In 2024, the older Costa, Martim, tied with Gidsel for overall top scorer of the EURO

the last time France and Portugal played against each other was at the 2025 World Championship, when France beat Portugal in the bronze medal match (35:34 after overtime)

Denmark have the overwhelming head-to-head advantage over Spain (19 wins to eight) thanks to a seven-year stretch between 2015 and 2022 when Spain did not beat Denmark once

Germany and Norway met in the 2016 semi-final, when Germany won before going on to claim their second title

six players in the Norwegian squad play for German clubs

14:30

The build-up to a match involves a fair bit of warming up. France's team went to the gym for some mobilisation (after an earlier stroll around Herning) and we're now in that pre-match stage where various players from both teams are walking on to court and messing around with balls in an unstructured sort of way. Things get more serious soon: France and Portual throw off in an hour!

14:15

25-year-old left back Miro Schluroff has had an outstanding tournament for Germany so far, scoring 17 goals, but he has also converted 56 per cent more shots than would have been expected.

13:45

In today's "fun things teams are doing before the match" news, Germany's Nils Lichtlein and Jannik Kohlbacher test their handball knowledge. You don't need to understand German to enjoy this!

13:15

All three matches tonight are repeats of previous high-stakes meetings - semi-finals and medal matches at major tournaments. So all the players know each other well, and know each other's style of play well.

But perhaps nobody knows each other as well as Germany's Rune Dahmke and Norway's Sander Sagosen, who are married to the Oftedal sisters, Stine and Hanna. The brothers-in-law will have to put aside any family loyalties today.

Dahmke told us yesterday: "If I only knew him as an opponent on the court, I don’t know whether he would be my first choice in the group of friends — but I didn’t really have much of a choice because of our wives. To be serious: he’s a really great guy. We played together in Kiel for a few years, which was a lot of fun, and we still miss him in the dressing room.”