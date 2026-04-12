Austria and Serbia reach EHF EURO, four best third-ranked teams confirmed

Austria and Serbia reach EHF EURO, four best third-ranked teams confirmed

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić EHF / Tim Dettmar
12 April 2026, 20:50

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers came to an end with 12 matches across Europe. Austria and Serbia secured wins in the final round to book their tickets to the EHF EURO from second place in their groups. In the race for the final four spots among the best third-ranked teams, Iceland — who beat Portugal — as well as Ukraine, North Macedonia and Greece, who went through despite defeats, completed the final line-up.

Therefore, the Women's EHF EURO 2026, taking place from 3 to 20 December, will feature co-hosts Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye, alongside the EHF EURO 2024 medallists Denmark, Norway and Hungary, as well as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Switzerland, Faroe Islands, Austria, Serbia, Iceland, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Greece.

  • France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Spain ended the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers with a perfect record
  • the Netherlands' 47:12 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina is their biggest-ever victory in the Qualifiers — surpassing the previous 45:16 win against Bulgaria in 2016
  • Serbia celebrated their fifth win against Ukraine to book their 11th appearance at the EHF EURO, securing second place in group 5
  • Austria will take part in consecutive EHF EUROs for the first time since 2008, while North Macedonia will feature in three in a row for the first time
  • Spain handed Israel their biggest defeat in EHF EURO qualifier history, winning 31:13, breaking the previous record set by them in the reverse fixture by three goals (38:23)
  • Iceland, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Greece qualified for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 as the four best third-ranked teams
  • Greece will also be the only debutant at the Women's EHF EURO 2026
  • the final round saw several farewells to the national teams: Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts (Sweden), Ivona Pavicevic and Itana Grbic (Montenegro), Kerstin Kündig (Switzerland), Dragana Cvijic and Katarina Krpez-Slezák (Serbia), and Larissa Markovic (Croatia)

GROUP 1

France vs Finland 39:16 (20:8)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Tamara Horacek 6/8, Marine Dupuis 6/8, Manon Errard 6/6 (all France); Ellen Voutilainen 5/8 (Finland)

There was never any doubt about the favourites or the outcome, as France capped their Qualifiers campaign with a sixth win. Despite playing with a younger squad backed by few experienced players, they had no trouble controlling the game from the start. Already after 15 minutes, they opened a 10:4 lead, and by half-time, that gap had doubled to 12 goals. France continued to rotate in the second half, with 13 outfield players getting on the scoresheet at least once. Where Laura Glauser left off in the first half, Floriane André picked up after the break, keeping the same level between the posts. Finland in the meantime gave their best netting the same amount to end with a 23-goal defeat.

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20260412 France Finlande Poitiers Brool Video Ff Handball 71
My return to the French national team went well; this week was amazing. I loved getting to know the new girls, and we worked hard. We played a serious game against Kosovo, and we were even more focused tonight - it was a truly great week. I love the French team, and I never doubted my desire to come back. I love experiencing these kinds of emotions and sharing them with the crowd like we did tonight. That’s why I play at a high level: to share these moments with the fans, to represent France, and to share it all with my teammates.
Laura Glauser
Goalkeeper, France
20260412 France Finlande Poitiers Brool Video Ff Handball 152
I just have to admit France are a very good team. We had difficulties getting scoring chances and France simply ran over us, they are excellent in counter attacks. Credit to my players, they fought throughout the 60 minutes, but we still need to improve much before we can seriously challenge teams like France. Third place in the group was OK, but unfortunately it was not enough to for us to reach the finals.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland

Croatia vs Kosovo 37:13 (18:10)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Klara Birtić 6/7 (Croatia); Vanesa Kastrati 4/14, Lorena Matarova 4/4 (Kosovo)

While Croatia celebrated their 14th EHF EURO spot already before this game, Kosovo ended their Qualifiers campaign without a win, but they held their ground against Croatia for 20 minutes. The hosts did not stretch beyond a three-goal lead early on, but the difference in defence and experience came to light in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Croatia stepped up a gear through Kala Kosovac and Sara Šenvald, breaking away at 18:10 at the break. The second half saw a complete collapse in Kosovo's play. They managed to score just once in the opening 26 minutes of the restart — courtesy of Lorena Matarova in the 46th minute — while Croatia continued to impose their rhythm and sealed a convincing win with Petra Marinovic saving 12 times at an incredible 75 per cent.

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CRO KOS JC1 8154 JC
We’re very happy with the win. I’m satisfied with the week behind us and with qualifying for the European Championship. Today, all the players got their chance, made the most of it, and that’s what matters most. The atmosphere was great—thanks to everyone! Now, we are looking for the draw the next week!
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia
CRO KOS JC1 8175 JC
We have a completely new team; we came here with a really young squad. In the first half we tried to keep up, but later it didn’t go our way. In the second half, Croatia showed why they were the favorites and deservedly won—congratulations to them! On our side there was a bit of fear and nervousness as well; as I said, we’re a very young team.
Agron Shabani
Head coach, Kosovo

GROUP 2

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 47:12 (25:7)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Sarah Dekker 9/12 (Netherlands); Vildana Bajric 6/17 (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

The Netherlands maintained their perfect record in the Qualifiers with a convincing performance. They left little room for Bosnia and Herzegovina despite coming into the match with new names in  their squad. Nikki van der Vorst stood at 50 per cent save efficiency at half-time, while Sarah Dekker netted seven of her side's 25 goals. Bosnia and Herzegovina managed only seven, five of them coming from Vildana Bajrić. The gap in quality only widened after the break. Bosnia and Herzegovina simply had no answer for the Netherlands, especially with just 12 players on the roster, which also took its toll. The Netherlands went on to celebrate a 46:12 win — their biggest ever in the Qualifiers — while it marked Bosnia and Herzegovina's heaviest defeat.

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Fotoreza 26 04 12 NED BIH EHFEURO 2026 Qualifiers 19
I scored a goal, my family was there, my little sister was there. I would have really loved to play alongside her. But that doesn’t make it any less fun. I enjoyed it. I already knew some of the girls on the team, so it was a lot of fun. It’s just a regular handball game; I just want to start off calmly and then we’ll see what happens.
Lynn Molenaar
Centre back, Netherlands
Fotoreza 26 04 12 NED BIH EHFEURO 2026 Qualifiers 12
I’m not satisfied with our performance; we should have played better. Especially on defence and a bit more calmly on attack. But then again, when you’re playing against the Netherlands, you just know beforehand that you’re going to get punished.
Vildana Bajric
Left back, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Switzerland vs Italy 38:19 (14:11)

H2H: 7-2-1
Top scorers: Mia Sofia Emmenegger 7/10 (Switzerland); Ilaria Dalla Costa 5/8, Ramona Vesna Manojlovic 5/13 (Italy)

Switzerland had a difficult start to the match against Italy. The visitors benefited from four saves in the first 10 minutes by Margherita Danti and nearly perfect efficiency in attack. A 5:0 run from minutes 10 to 17 gave Switzerland a three-goal lead (8:5), which they held on to until half-time.

Head coach Knut Ove Joa must have found the perfect words in the locker room, as his team opened the second half with an 8:0 run in the first seven minutes (22:11). Despite a triple of unanswered goals by the visitors, the match was decided at that point. In fact, Switzerland were able to score eight unanswered goals between minutes 46 and 53 en route to a dominant 38:19 win. Seraina Kuratli came into the match after 43 minutes and saved seve from 11 shots (63.64 per cent).

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20260412 CH Itafirsthalf (3)
The first half wasn’t good, but the second half was really strong. We showed after the break that we are the better team.
It was a special game for me personally, and I’m simply happy that the players delivered – especially with that second half performance.
Knut Ove Joa
Head coach, Switzerland
20260412 CH Itafirsthalf (4)
We definitely need to keep working and spend more time together as a team. We are still very young, which makes it difficult to avoid mistakes and turnovers. Going forward, we need to stay more focused throughout the entire match. We had a good start, but we lost our level in the second half – and that’s something we have to improve.
Ramona Vesna Manojlovic
Left back, Italy

GROUP 3

Slovenia vs North Macedonia 27:18 (15:8)

H2H: 11-1-3
Top scorers: Tjaša Stanko 5/5 (Slovenia); Angela Jankulovska 4/6 (North Macedonia)

North Macedonia needed a strong performance against already qualified Slovenia to stay in the race for third place, but the hosts showed no signs of easing off. Slovenia punished their opponents' mistakes and kept pouncing on easy chances. Goalkeeper Andrea Ilikj stood at 37 per cent save efficiency at half-time and tried to keep North Macedonia in the game, but their attack could not follow, as Slovenia built a seven-goal lead by the break.

Slovenia hit double digits for the first time around the 40th minute (20:10) and controlled the game from there until the final whistle. North Macedonia managed to narrow the gap late on, with Iva Mladenovska scoring for 18:27, but it was not enough to change the outcome — although results elsewhere still sent them through among the four best third-placed teams, making the Women's EHF EURO 2026 their third consecutive appearance at the European championship.

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20260412 SLO MKD Adzic
I am very proud of how our girls played in all the qualification matches, including the last one against North Macedonia. They approached it with full commitment. I believe that through these qualification matches our team gained greater squad depth and competitiveness. I believe we will be capable of playing against any team at the EHF EURO.
Dragan Adžic
Head coach, Slovenia
20260412 SLO MKD 10
Honestly, we played really badly in this game and weren’t focused on what we were supposed to do. But no matter what, the most important thing is that we’re going to the European Championship, and we’re very happy about that. I hope we can fix everything before then. I’m really happy and proud of my team.”
Ivana Gakidova
Line player, North Macedonia

Germany vs Belgium 45:25 (22:14)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Antje Döll 7/8 (Germany); Nele Antonissen 6/11 (Belgium)

Germany entered the match against Belgium aiming to close out their Qualifiers campaign with a sixth win in six matches. After close opening eight minutes (5:4), the home side showed off their quality and could slowly increase the gap to five goals after 14 minutes (11:6) and eight goals at half-time. Captain Antje Döll scored five goals in the first 30 minutes.

During the second half, Belgium had more problems in attack. The visitors were only successful on 46 per cent of their shots in the second half, as Marie Weiss ended the match with 10 saves (47.62 per cent) for the hosts. Belgium’s top-scorer Nele Antonissen was held to six goals from 11 shots and her team also forced into 18 technical faults. Germany rotated the squad, resulting in 12 different goal-scorers. The vice-champions from last December’s IHF Women’s World Championship conclude their EHF EURO qualifiers run with a sixth win from as many matches.

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120426 Mwol 0263
I had goosebumps when the whole arena was singing my birthday song. Though the match was decided quite early, we never stopped. We were all hungry – and for the EHF EURO 2026, we are hungry for even more. All our matches are sold out, the fans create a great atmosphere, this is what it's all about. Today we are happy, and now hope for the draw event on Tuesday that we do not have to travel that much.
Alina Grijseels
Centre back, Germany
120426 Mwol 0222
Germany play on a different level compared to us, they are runners-up of the World Championship. But I am proud of the way we played. We tried a lot and we scored 25 goals against such a top team. OK, we also conceded 45. But still, we played our first ever EHF EURO qualification phase 2, we learnt a lot, and we really developed. We fought, we never gave up, this is what counts.
Nele Antonissen
Centre back, Belgium

GROUP 4

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands 31:26 (22:14)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Djurdjina Jaukovic 6/7, Dijana Mugoša 6/8 (both Montenegro); Lív Sveinbjørnsdóttir Poulsen 6/7 (Faroe Islands)

With both teams already qualified for the EHF EURO, there was little pressure, but Montenegro still delivered in front of their home fans. They grabbed an early three-goal lead and kept building on it, with Armelle Attingré making key saves between the posts, while Djurdjina Jaukovic pulled the strings in attack as Montenegro opened an eight-goal gap by half-time. Montenegro maintained that advantage in the opening minutes of the second half, but eased off slightly in the closing stages. The Faroe Islands used that to close the gap through Elsa Elgholm, who made it 23:29, before also scoring the final goal for the 26:31 result.

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MNEFAR0073
I am satisfied with our performance in these qualifiers. There were many excellent moments, and although we suffered an unexpected defeat in Iceland, overall we achieved everything we set out to do and finished the qualifiers in the right way, with a convincing win against the Faroe Islands, even though many younger players were included in the senior team.
Suzana Lazovic
Head coach, Montenegro
MNEFAR0204
We expected more from this match and hoped to put up a stronger fight against Montenegro. However, Montenegro played an excellent first half, and although we were better in the second half, we were not able to challenge them more seriously.
Claus Leth Mogensen
Head coach, Faroe Islands

HIGHLIGHT MATCH: Iceland vs Portugal 32:24 (15:12)

H2H: 6-1-2
Top scorers: Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir 7/10 (Iceland); Luciana Resende Rebelo 7/15 (Portugal)

Portugal had a dream start to the match in Hafnarfjordur, taking a four-goal lead after the opening 10 minutes (1:5). Jessica Vargas Fereira saved four of the first five shots she faced. From that point on, Iceland were more efficient in attack, while the visitors racked up turnovers. A 5:0 run from minutes 25 to 28 turned the match around. Katrín Anna Ásmundsdóttir scored a triple of goals and Hafdís Renötudóttir collected a sixth and seventh save to help her team lead 15:12 at half-time. Shortly before the buzzer, Portugal’s Mihaela Oana Minciuna received a red card for grabbing Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir’s arm while shooting.

Iceland kept their offensive flow after the break. Élin Rosa Magnúsdóttir extended their lead to a match-high five goals after 36 minutes (18:13). An important key for the Icelandic turnaround also lay in defence. Andrea Jacobsen caused some discomfort to the Portuguese attack as the front player in Iceland’s 5-1 defence. Carmen Figueiredo, who had been Portugal’s top-scorer in the first five matches, scored only once from five shots, being forced into difficult shots far from the goal. Hafdís Renötudóttir ended the match on 15 saves (47 per cent), working perfectly with her defence. In the end, the Nordic side celebrate a comfortable 32:24 win that secures them third place in group 4 and a ticket to the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 as the best third-ranked team.

 

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A 905549
It was a tough start, but the character of this team is so great. The momentum we got in the second half resulted in a great second half. The girls gave it their all.
Arnar Pétursson
Head coach, Iceland
A 104309
It's not possible to take much positives from this game, but we can take the positives from the qualifiers. We need to do better in situations like this.
José Silva
Head coach, Portugal

GROUP 5

Serbia vs Ukraine 30:21 (14:8)

H2H: 5-0-0
Top scorers: Katarina Krpez-Slezák 6/8, Andjela Janjusevic 6/8 (both Serbia); Tamara Smbatian 5/8 (Ukraine)

Ukraine knew only a win by 12 or more would keep their EHF EURO hopes fully in their hands, but they still went through from third place despite the defeat. Serbia took control from the start, just like in their first meeting. Backed by strong goalkeeping from Gordana Petkovic and led in attack by Andjela Janjusevic, the hosts set the tone early. Ukraine, with 14 missed shots, struggled to respond and already saw their chances slipping away by half-time. Ukraine showed a better face in the second half, with more players joining the scoring and cutting the gap to 18:23 in the 50th minute. However, Serbia once again stepped up a gear in the closing stages to seal a 30:21 win, as Dragana Cvijic netted her final goal for the national team, while Katarina Krpez-Slezák, also retiring, led the scoring.

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Srb Ukr 046
This was my final match for the national team and it was very emotional. I'm happy my teammates fought hard and played well. The most important thing was to secure qualification.
Katarina Krpez-Slezák
Right wing, Serbia
Srb Ukr 024
I want to congratulate Serbia on winning. From the first minute they played well, fought hard and kept the distance until the end.
Bohdan Panchenko
Head coach, Ukraine

Sweden vs Lithuania 39:18 (20:9)

H2H: 7-0-0
Top scorers: Clara Lerby 6/6, Nathalie Hagman 6/10 (Sweden); Aušra Arciševskaja 5/10 (Lithuania)

Even though Sweden were confirmed as group winners and already qualified for the EHF EURO, it was a special evening in Kosta. Jamina Roberts and Nathalie Hagman wore the yellow-blue jersey for the final time. Lithuania quickly had to accept that they would end their campaign without a single point, as the hosts started the match with a 5:1 run inside the first six minutes and led by eleven goals at half-time.

Sweden kept on scoring after half-time. An impressive 8:0 run from minutes 33 to 43 resulted in the first 20-goal gap of the evening. Lithuania were able to recover from that by scoring seven goals in the last 12 minutes. It was a Hollywood-like ending for Jamina Roberts and Nathalie Hagman, who scored the last four goals for Sweden, fairly split by two goals each. After the match both were celebrated for their careers with flowers, crowns, confetti, and video messages from former team-mates. A perfect ending to a perfect EHF EURO qualifiers journey with six wins from six matches.

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20260412 Sweden Lithuania SM019 (1)
It was such a fun game to play. Of course it was emotional hearing the national anthem the last time as a player as I have always enjoyed playing for the national team. I was really enjoying the game and it was great to share this moment with Jamina (Roberts) as we have played so many games and Championships together. Of course I am also pleased that we won and went through the qualification campaign with a clean sheet.
Nathalie Hagman
Right wing, Sweden
20260412 Sweden Lithuania SM016 SM033 (1)
Today was a tough game for us, it showed us how far we still are from the best teams. But with such young team we must aim higher and to summarise the qualification campaign we are sad that we lost two times by one goal against Ukraine. Congratulations especially to Rita Rakauskiene who played her last game for the national team for a nice career and for everything she has done for this team.
Herlander Rodrigues da Silva
Head coach, Lithuania

GROUP 6

Spain vs Israel 31:13 (14:8)

H2H: 3-0-0
Top scorers: Danila So Delgado 8/11 (Spain); Mor Shaul 3/7 (Israel)

Spain scored six unanswered goals until Israel got on the scoresheet after seven minutes (6:1). Danila So Delgado continued her excellent form from her EHF Champions League performances and scored five goals in the first half (14:8). Israel’s biggest weakness were their technical faults, which invited the home side to score easy goals.

The hosts could add to their lead throughout the second half. Lysa Tchaptchet Defo scored four of her six goals in the second half. So Delgado also added three more to her stat-line. Spain were able to rotate the squad and hand out playing time to nearly every player, as eleven different players scored at least one goal. A 12:1 run during the final 20 minutes of the match resulted in Israel’s biggest defeat in EHF EURO qualifiers history, breaking the previous record set by Spain in the reverse fixture (38:23) by three goals. Spain end their qualifiers campaign with six wins from six matches.

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20260412 ESP ISR Rocamora Flash Zone
I want to thank the girls because I think they have made a tremendous effort. It has not been an easy week — the trip to Greece was not simple, and Ester’s injury, to whom I send my best wishes from here, affected the group deeply.
Even so, they have trained harder and better every day. I think we started the match a little hesitant; we had to adjust and rise to the level required, and we did that. I only have words of gratitude. I believe the group is working very well, they have welcomed me warmly, and the only thing I am thinking now is that I hope the next training camp comes soon so I can be with them again.
Joaquín Rocamora
Head coach, Spain
20260412 ESP ISR ISR Maor
Congratulations to Spain. They are a very good team, and I wish them success in the European Championship. We are a fourth-level team. We are much better than what we showed today, but we were missing two of our seven key players, plus another player who was injured. My girls are true fighters. The result in the end is not what matters most, but I am not disappointed because this week, honestly, it was not only about sport.
Gilad Maor
Head coach, Israel

Austria vs Greece 38:16 (22:6)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Philomena Egger 8/8 (Austria); Erika Zeneli 3/6, Lamprini Tsakalou 3/6, Olympia Andritsou 3/9 (Greece)

Austria knew they could have afforded a six-goal defeat and still made it to the tournament as the second-placed team. However, head coach Monique Tijsterman’s team made clear early on that they wanted to throw a party in front of their home fans. Greece waited for nearly 10 minutes to score a goal. At that point, the home side had already netted seven times. There was no relief for Greece afterwards, as Austria continued to score on nearly every chance, leading 18:2 after 22 minutes. Austria goalkeeper Lena Ivancok had saved seven from nine shots (77.78 per cent). In the last eight minutes of the half, the scoreline was even with both teams scoring four goals. 

Austria slowed down a bit in the second half, knowing they would only need to bring the match home. And they did. A score-line of 16:10 in the second 30 minutes shows that. A dominant display powered by a perfect Philomena Egger, who scored all of her eight shots. Lena Ivancok ended the match with 16 saves (57.14 per cent). Austria will take part in consecutive EHF EUROs for the first time since 2008. Greece also qualify for the final tournament in December despite the heavy defeat as fourth of the third-placed teams. It will be Greece’s EHF EURO debut.

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UH14951
That was truly incredible today. We played incredibly well in defence in the first half. Our link-up play with Lena Ivancok worked perfectly. We’re really very proud. This is the fourth major tournament since 2023. It’s simply brilliant. I think we’ve taken a step forward in this qualifying campaign. We can say with pride that we’ve rightly qualified for the European Championship. Throughout the whole qualifying campaign, the only game we didn’t play well was actually the second one against Spain. But we’ve learnt from that, and today we can celebrate.
Monique Tijsterman
Head coach, Austria
UH21373
This was the first time that we played this type of game. We were very nervous. We didn´t know what to expect. This is the first time in our history that we've qualified for the EHF EURO. We are very happy for that.
Danilos Menelaos
Head coach, Greece
Fotoreza 26 04 12 NED BIH EHFEURO 2026 Qualifiers 17
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Fotoreza 26 04 12 NED BIH EHFEURO 2026 Qualifiers 13
FotoReza
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20260412 France Finlande Poitiers Brool Video Ff Handball 94
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