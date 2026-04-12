H2H: 6-1-2

Top scorers: Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir 7/10 (Iceland); Luciana Resende Rebelo 7/15 (Portugal)

Portugal had a dream start to the match in Hafnarfjordur, taking a four-goal lead after the opening 10 minutes (1:5). Jessica Vargas Fereira saved four of the first five shots she faced. From that point on, Iceland were more efficient in attack, while the visitors racked up turnovers. A 5:0 run from minutes 25 to 28 turned the match around. Katrín Anna Ásmundsdóttir scored a triple of goals and Hafdís Renötudóttir collected a sixth and seventh save to help her team lead 15:12 at half-time. Shortly before the buzzer, Portugal’s Mihaela Oana Minciuna received a red card for grabbing Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir’s arm while shooting.

Iceland kept their offensive flow after the break. Élin Rosa Magnúsdóttir extended their lead to a match-high five goals after 36 minutes (18:13). An important key for the Icelandic turnaround also lay in defence. Andrea Jacobsen caused some discomfort to the Portuguese attack as the front player in Iceland’s 5-1 defence. Carmen Figueiredo, who had been Portugal’s top-scorer in the first five matches, scored only once from five shots, being forced into difficult shots far from the goal. Hafdís Renötudóttir ended the match on 15 saves (47 per cent), working perfectly with her defence. In the end, the Nordic side celebrate a comfortable 32:24 win that secures them third place in group 4 and a ticket to the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 as the best third-ranked team.