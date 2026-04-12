With a big 38:34 win in Poland, Romania secured the last spot at the final tournament of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 after Hungary had finished second in group 2 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, group winners Denmark and Norway both finished with a clean record of six victories. The highlight of the final round was the huge celebration for Katrine Lunde; the Norwegian goalkeeping legend played had her last international match in her home town Kristiansand, winning 38:19 against Slovakia.