Romania book last EHF EURO Cup semi-final ticket in style

Romania book last EHF EURO Cup semi-final ticket in style

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
12 April 2026, 21:15

With a big 38:34 win in Poland, Romania secured the last spot at the final tournament of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 after Hungary had finished second in group 2 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, group winners Denmark and Norway both finished with a clean record of six victories. The highlight of the final round was the huge celebration for Katrine Lunde; the Norwegian goalkeeping legend played had her last international match in her home town Kristiansand, winning 38:19 against Slovakia.

GROUP 1

Highlight Match: Norway vs Slovakia 38:19 (20:5)

Top scorers: Anniken Wollik 9/10 (Norway); Olívia Šcípová 4/11 (Slovakia)

What a farewell match for legendary Katrine Lunde. The 46-year-old goalkeeper started her last match for Norway where she belongs: between the goalposts, where she saved two of Slovakia’s first three shots. As has always been the case for Lunde, those saves helped her team start strongly. Norway opened with a 10:2 run to make their fans in Kristiansand happy. And the hunger was not stilled. By netting goal by goal from their famous counterattacks, Norway led by 20 goals for the first time in minute 33 at 25:5. But knowing that the win was sealed, Norway allowed Slovakia to reduce the gap a bit. It was Norway’s 18th EHF EURO Cup win in the same number of matches. Lunde finished with three more saves, before bidding an emotional goodbye to her fans, teammates and former coach Thorir Hergeirsson.

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20260412 NOR SVK Hands Up For Lunde
I had a lot of nerves and emotions leading up to this match, and I was a little nervous before playing. But it was great when I could sit down and enjoy the rest of the game from the bench. It has been really nice to be able to end my career here at my home ground in Aquarama with family and good friends present.
Katrine Lunde
Goalkeeper, Norway
20260412 NOR SVK Benadik
We congratulate Katrine Lunde on her career and we are happy that we could be there for her farewell. We had the privilege of playing against the best team in the world in a fantastic atmosphere.
Jan Benadik
Head coach, Slovakia

Poland vs Romania 34:38 (15:21)

Top scorers: Alexandra Rosiak 8/11 (Poland); Elena Rosu 7/9 (Romania)

Poland needed to win by at least six goals to proceed to the semi-finals after the 29:34 defeat in the reverse fixture — but the hosts’ hopes were shattered early: Romania were in much better form than in their round 5 25:45 defeat at home against Norway, and pulled ahead to 8:1 after only nine minutes. Elena Rosu’s strong start gave the visitors the confidence that they would be able to finish second behind Norway and proceed to the final tournament But in front of their fans, Poland fought back and took the momentum in the last minutes of the second half to improve their attack, but still could not stop Romania. The margin was never smaller than four goals despite a great display by Alexandra Rosiak and Daria Michalak, who combined for 16 Polish goals.

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08 03 26 DEN HUN Arena Svendborg 1455
Today’s game shows that we score a lot of goals. We have quick feet in our attacking play. As a coach, you might feel that we’re conceding a few too many goals, but on the other hand, the Turks also get a lot of attacks because we ourselves are strong on the counter. Today, some players are getting important minutes on the national team, which we can definitely use as we look ahead to a championship.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, Denmark
20251016 HUN TUR 20
We have to improve a lot. We have to run faster back home, for sure. We have to play faster in attack. Everything has to work much better to reach this high level and to play these big tournaments. But this is the way that we are now, and I think that really my players today, they tried everything. It's true that we have many things to do, much better, but I think that we are in a good process.
David Ginesta
Head coach, Türkiye

GROUP 2

Denmark vs Türkiye 39:22 (22:14)

Top scorers: Elma Halilcevic 8/8 (Denmark); Döne Gül Bozgodan 5/9 (Türkiye)

Both series continued on Sunday: Denmark finished the group on top with the optimum of 12 points after six wins, Türkiye remained without a point and remained bottom. The hosts had a flying start, leading 8:2 after eight minutes. Netting 14 goals in 30 minutes against the EHF EURO 2024 runners-up was a good result for the Turkish side, but in defence they could not stand the heat of Denmark’s fast-paced attacks. After only 41 seconds of the second half, the gap was double-figured for the first time; and as Türkiye only netted eight goals after the break, finally the margin was 17 goals, exactly as in the reverse fixture (41:24). 

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POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 40
The result reflects the fact that the defense on both sides was not particularly strong. The opening minutes were unsuccessful for us, as the Romanian goalkeeper performed very well and we struggled to find our rhythm in shooting. This had a significant impact on the final result.
Aleksandra Rosiak
Left back, Poland
POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 68
I’m very happy about the victory, because it is a good reaction after the last time with Norway. It was a difficult week for us, but today the girls gave 100 per cent and showed the heart and character of Romania. We played well in defence and the goalkeeper saved many balls in the important moments.
Ovidiu Mihăilă
Head coach, Romania
Lundes Siste 186
Alexander Henningsen
Lundes Siste 185
Alexander Henningsen
20260412 NOR SVK SVK Defence
Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB
20260412 NOR SVK Kristiansen
Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB
20260412 NOR SVK Šcípová, Olívia Jpg
Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB
DEN TUR 12 04 2026 Kolding 0297
Dejan Obretkovic
DEN TUR 12 04 2026 Kolding 0581
Dejan Obretkovic
DEN TUR 12 04 2026 Kolding 0967
Dejan Obretkovic
DEN TUR 12 04 2026 Kolding 0071
Dejan Obretkovic
POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 57
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 34
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 48
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 52
Paweł Bejnarowicz
POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 104
Paweł Bejnarowicz

Main photo © Paweł Bejnarowicz

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