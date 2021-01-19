Metz and Buducnost seek more away success

Two matches in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 that were postponed in earlier rounds have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

In group A, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Metz Handball are now going into a double-header, as both teams will meet again for the reverse fixture in France on Sunday.

FTC have been struggling in home matches, while Metz hope to continue where they left last weekend - with a win at RK Krim Mercator.

In group B, SCM Ramnicu Valcea will try to build on their first win of the season when they host ZRK Buducnost, who grabbed a point at Brest Bretagne Handball.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Wednesday 20 January, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

this match has been rescheduled from round 3 in September

Metz are ranked second with 12 points from eight matches, FTC fifth with 10 from nine

Metz travelled to Hungary straight from Slovenia, where they defeated Krim last Saturday

FTC suffered their third home defeat last weekend, against Team Esbjerg; only Bietigheim and Krim have worse home records in group A

Metz have signed French international Chloé Valentini for next season and extended contracts with many key players, including Orlane Kanor and Louise Burgaard

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs ZRK Buducnost (MNE)

Wednesday 20 January, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV