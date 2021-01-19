Despite having three Spanish clubs in the quarter-final draw, a national derby was avoided in Tuesday’s EHF European Cup Women draw event.

The short and sweet event at the EHF Office in Vienna saw four intriguing quarter-final pairings made as well as the two semi-final pairings, meaning all eight teams have an idea of what it will take to reach the final of the new-look third-tier club competition.

2019 Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria will face Yalikavaksports Club, who were convincing winners over Yalikavaksports Club in an all-Turkish Last 16 clash.

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, featuring a number of players from the heroic EHF EURO 2020 bronze won by Croatia, will face DHC Slavia Praha in the next round.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 13/14 February and the second leg will follow one week later.

EHF European Cup Women Quarter-final draw

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) vs Club Balonman Atletico Guardes (ESP)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs Yalikavaksports Club (TUR)

EHF European Cup Women Semi-final draw

HC Galychanka Lviv or Club Balonman Atletico Guardes vs Rincon Fertilidad Malaga or A.C. PAOK

Rocasa Gran Canaria or Yalikavaksports Club vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb or DHC Slavia Praha