Metz back on track with a record score

The French powerhouse gave no hope to the Croatian champions and welcomed their fourth win of the season. From the first whistle to the last, Metz were flying on their home court and secured a record win. Lokomotiva could not keep up with the French side and the winner was clear from early on in the match. Coach Nenad Sostaric has a tough job this season in the competition and with six defeats in a row, they are at the bottom of the table.

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) - HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 38:13 (20:6)

the first and the last time Lokomotiva were in a lead in the match was at 1:0, Metz had no mercy for the Croatian side; having a ten-goal lead after 15 minutes

even though Lokomotiva's attack efficiency was not on a high, with 33 per cent at half-time and 35 at the end of the match, the team's main problem in the first half was defence

Metz 14-goal half-time lead is the second biggest at half-time in the competition, and their final 25-goal advantage is the second biggest win of the competition

Stela Posavec was the only Lokomotiva player to score without a single miss, netting four times

top scorer for both Metz and the match was Chloé Valentini who added seven goals to the huge win

Record-breaking Metz

Metz had a total of 14 players in the squad against Lokomotiva and all 14 of them left their mark on the court. Every player scored at least once, adding their part in the record-breaking win for Metz. Goalkeeping duo Hatadou Sako and Camille Depuiset had an even more astonishing night with amazing save percentages. Sako ended the night with 57 per cent efficiency after eight saves from 14 attempts, and her colleague added another five from 12 attempts; a 41% save efficiency.