Semi-finalists decided at Porto Santo

There were plenty of twists and turns in the men’s tournament, but the reigning champions, Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Malaga, stayed alive and are qualified for the semi-finals, while in the women’s tournament only one side is still unbeaten, GEA A.M. Team Almeria, who won all seven games they played so far, without dropping a set.

after losing the three matches played in the main round Salgótarjáni Strandépítök BHC produced a huge surprise in the men’s tournament, eliminating Galobank BM Playa in the quarter-finals, 2:1, securing a 9:6 win in the shoot-out, with the Spanish side winning five matches and losing only one until this game

Polish side BHT Petra Plock also made it to the semi-finals, with a 2:0 win against German side Die Otternasen, powered by a superb game from Bartosz Wojdak, who is the top scorer of the tournament, with 120 points

home favourites GRD Leça – SPAR and Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres, who started the day unbeaten, both lost their first matches in the men’s tournament and faced off in the quarter-finals, with the former side securing their place in the semi-final, in a roller-coaster 16:14 shoot-out win

in the women’s tournament, GEA A.M. Team Almeria has been a dominant force, qualifying to the semi-finals with seven wins, without even dropping a set, securing a 2:0 (26:18; 22:12) win in the quarter-finals, against London GD

Almeria’s María Asunción Batista Portero is the top scorer in the women’s tournament, with 138 points, followed by Balonmano Playa Alcala’s Monica Camara Heras, with 129 points and HEI Dame Beach Handball’s Camilla Larsen Degn, with 126 points



Huge surprises spring out in quarter-finals

The men’s tournament provided plenty of twists and turns, but the four semi-finalists in the men’s tournament are now known, with reigning champions, Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Malaga progressing between the top four teams at EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2022.

They needed a shoot-out against Göteborg Beach Handball Club, but they kept their nerves and took a 9:8 win, which sent them to the penultimate act, where they will face local favourites, GRD Leça – SPAR, who secured a 16:14 win in a shoot-out against fellow Portuguese side Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres.

In the women’s tournament, the 2019 champions, GEA A.M. Team Almeria have been dominating, winning all games in straight sets and look to be the favourites in the semi-finals, where they are due to face Hungarian side OVB Beach Girls®, whom they never played so far.

The biggest surprise in the quarter-finals came from Polish side BHT Byczki Kowalewo Pomorskie, who finished last in the main round, with three losses, but swept German side Bruder Ismaning with a 2:0 win (19:15; 12:11).

Spain, Hungary and Poland have one team in the semi-finals of each tournament, while Denmark has a team in the semi-final of the women’s tournament, as hosts Portugal still hold their hopes high, with a team in the semi-finals of the men’s tournament.





Semi-finals schedule

Men’s tournament:

BHT Petra Plock (POL) vs Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga (ESP)

Salgótarjáni Strandépítök BHC (HUN) vs GRD Leça – SPAR (POR)

Women’s tournament:

GEA A.M. Team Almeria (ESP) vs HEI Dame Beach Handball (DEN)

BHT Byczki Kowalewo Pomorskie (POL) vs OVB Beach Girls® (HUN)