Metz deliver Rostov’s first loss of the season

Every streak has to come to an end and it was only poetic justice when Metz handed Rostov their first loss in ten games in the DELO EHF Champions League, 27:26.

Rostov’s previous loss came in February 2020, also at the hands of the French powerhouse.

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 27:26 (14:13)

despite coach Per Johansson calling for a time-out after only 75 seconds into the game, Rostov saw themselves down 4:0 after a swift start of the game from Metz

substituting Metz’s former creative playmaker Grace Zaadi in, Rostov created their own 4:0 run to tie the game after 11 minutes

backs Meline Nocandy and Orlane Kanor combined for seven goals for Metz in the first half, but a see-saw game saw Rostov still in with a chance, down by one goal at 14:13

yet the second half turned the game on its head, as Rostov prevented Metz to score for almost nine minutes to build another 4:0 run that helped the Russian side take a commanding 21:17 lead

but Metz finished the game with a 10:5 run that sealed their 21st win in their last 23 games at home

the Russian side suffered their first loss of the season, but they still lead the group with 13 points, three more than Metz, who leapfrogged FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria into third place

Rostov travel to Vipers Kristiansand on Wednesday before hosting Bietigheim next Saturday, while Metz try to extend their winning streak when they head to Krim

Rostov lose their unbeaten status

It was good while it lasted, but Rostov’s nine-game unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League grounded to a halt Sunday, despite the Russian side leading by four goals, by 45th minute. There are now only two unbeaten teams in the competition, Vipers Kristiansand and Györ, both having already drawn two matches.