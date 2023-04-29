Metz edge closer to EHF FINAL4 after beating FTC

Sako's brilliance

It was a strong performance for Metz in Erd Arena, but the home side was not behind much when it comes to pushing the limits and fighting for the win. However, one name stood out and that is Hatadou Sako. The French goalkeeper had an outstanding day at the office, stopping 19 shots with 45 percent efficiency.

Sako's cold-blooded display between the posts was especially important when FTC narrowed the gap and seemed poise to shift the momentum on three occasions in the game.

On the other side, Blanka Bíró had her moments, including a 15 minute stretch in the second half when she had a save efficiency of 40 per cent. However, the FTC defense was not sufficient enough for her to maintain that same level throughout the match.