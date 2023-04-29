Györ take the win after a comeback

Tight battles and fighting spirits

The Hungarian side was not as dominant as they usually are. Odense were in control on the court through 55 minutes of the game with Györ fighting to the last breath. Ana Gros shone for Györ, again proving her excellence with nine goals, many in the crucial parts of the game. When you add the fighting spirit of the whole team to the mix, you get a spectacular comeback.

In crunch time, Odense's fast transition stopped and they lacked efficiency in attack in the crucial moments. However, with the performance Odense showed in the first half of the game, they still have a chance to shock Györ in Hungary.

This is the second time Odense and Györ have met in the quarter-finals of Europe's top flight. In the 2018/19 season, the Hungarian side progressed, but only after a convincing second-leg performance (33:21). The first leg? Well, pretty close to this Saturday's match. In Denmark, Györ scored just a narrow 29:28 win.