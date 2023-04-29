Györ take the win after a comeback
Györ managed to get their hands on a 29:27 win in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals after a great comeback against Odense. Odense Håndbold were strong both on offence and defence, but they cracked under the pressure in the final five minutes of the match, failing to secure their first even win against Györ. The Hungarians found a new force in the second half, especially on defence and showed a fighting spirit to turn the tide after trailing Odense for 47 minutes.
QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) (17:12) 27:29
- boosted by the chants from the stands, Odense opened up with a 5:1 lead thanks to three straight saves by Martina Thörn who was the starting point for the home side's counter-attacks
- Györ needed ten minutes to finally start their engines - pack leader Ana Gros scored her fourth in the match to cut the lead to two (10:12), but Odense soon restored a five-goal lead ahead of the break
- with Györ playing more aggressively on defence they managed to keep the contest close and ten minutes before the final whistle the sides were level (24:24) following an Anne Mette Hansen goal
- Martina Thörn and Bo van Wetering kept playing at a high level for Odense but Györ's last five minutes were something else with Sandra Toft's saves and precise shots from Anne Mette Hansen and Csenge Fodor
- Lois Abbingh and Bo an Wetering were the best scorers for the home side with six goals each
Tight battles and fighting spirits
The Hungarian side was not as dominant as they usually are. Odense were in control on the court through 55 minutes of the game with Györ fighting to the last breath. Ana Gros shone for Györ, again proving her excellence with nine goals, many in the crucial parts of the game. When you add the fighting spirit of the whole team to the mix, you get a spectacular comeback.
In crunch time, Odense's fast transition stopped and they lacked efficiency in attack in the crucial moments. However, with the performance Odense showed in the first half of the game, they still have a chance to shock Györ in Hungary.
This is the second time Odense and Györ have met in the quarter-finals of Europe's top flight. In the 2018/19 season, the Hungarian side progressed, but only after a convincing second-leg performance (33:21). The first leg? Well, pretty close to this Saturday's match. In Denmark, Györ scored just a narrow 29:28 win.
Of course when you see the result you must be a little bit disappointed. When you are in front with 5-6 goals you have the feeling that you have not done your job in a proper way, but that’s life, and we showed that we can play with Györ.
In the beginning we played very well, but then they started to use the fast breaks, the transitions.. and they had the advantage. After the break it was kind of the same and we couldn’t really come forward. But, we were really calm because we knew we were still close on the scoreboard.