Metz emphatically secure third win of the season

On Saturday afternoon in Podgorica, Metz Handball returned to the EHF Champions League Women after the international break with their third win of the season, 36:28, against WHC Buducnost BEMAX.

As the French side controlled the match from the start and the hosts struggled again with their defence, Buducnost could not produce a surprise result. After drawing in Bucharest, this is Metz's second away consecutive win before they make the trip to Esbjerg next weekend.

GROUP B

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 28:36 (16:21)

it took some time for Metz to start their engine, but near the end of the first half they made a five-goal run that was decisive for the outcome

Buducnost's problems in defence allowed Metz to score easy goals from the six-metre line, but the Montenegrin side performed well midway through the first half with help from goalkeeper Armelle Attingré and her six saves

Metz goalkeeper Hatadou Sako had a great afternoon in Podgorica. Her 11 saves and 42 per cent efficiency in the first half drove the home team crazy. In the end, Sako finished the match with 15 saves

the home team pushed hard to close the gap in the second half, with the eight-goal difference being the highest in the match, but Metz controlled the game until the end

Buducnost captain Milena Raicevic showed what it means to be a leader, scoring 10 times, and Ivana Godec was not far away, with another seven. The duo scored 17 of Buducnost's 28 goals

after her nine-goal tally, Bruna de Paula remains at the top of Metz's scoring list this season with 28 goals in four EHF Champions League matches. Chloé Valentini followed her in Podgorica, scoring seven times

Metz remain unbeaten

The French champions have made a good start to the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season. Winning in Podgorica marked their third win of the season, and the only bitter taste they can have is a draw against CS Rapid Bucuresti in round 2. Metz led 31:30 two minutes before the end of that match, but Rapid Bucuresti ultimately secured a draw.

In comparison to the last two seasons, Metz have made a better start this season. After four matches, Metz are currently top of the group B.