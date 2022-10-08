Metz emphatically secure third win of the season
On Saturday afternoon in Podgorica, Metz Handball returned to the EHF Champions League Women after the international break with their third win of the season, 36:28, against WHC Buducnost BEMAX.
As the French side controlled the match from the start and the hosts struggled again with their defence, Buducnost could not produce a surprise result. After drawing in Bucharest, this is Metz's second away consecutive win before they make the trip to Esbjerg next weekend.
GROUP B
WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 28:36 (16:21)
- it took some time for Metz to start their engine, but near the end of the first half they made a five-goal run that was decisive for the outcome
- Buducnost's problems in defence allowed Metz to score easy goals from the six-metre line, but the Montenegrin side performed well midway through the first half with help from goalkeeper Armelle Attingré and her six saves
- Metz goalkeeper Hatadou Sako had a great afternoon in Podgorica. Her 11 saves and 42 per cent efficiency in the first half drove the home team crazy. In the end, Sako finished the match with 15 saves
- the home team pushed hard to close the gap in the second half, with the eight-goal difference being the highest in the match, but Metz controlled the game until the end
- Buducnost captain Milena Raicevic showed what it means to be a leader, scoring 10 times, and Ivana Godec was not far away, with another seven. The duo scored 17 of Buducnost's 28 goals
- after her nine-goal tally, Bruna de Paula remains at the top of Metz's scoring list this season with 28 goals in four EHF Champions League matches. Chloé Valentini followed her in Podgorica, scoring seven times
Metz remain unbeaten
The French champions have made a good start to the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season. Winning in Podgorica marked their third win of the season, and the only bitter taste they can have is a draw against CS Rapid Bucuresti in round 2. Metz led 31:30 two minutes before the end of that match, but Rapid Bucuresti ultimately secured a draw.
In comparison to the last two seasons, Metz have made a better start this season. After four matches, Metz are currently top of the group B.
I'm disappointed but we have to be realistic that we need to play much better in order to be competitive. We will do an analysis and I believe that our game will be better in the coming matches. The match had a lot of goals from counter attacks; they ran a lot and punished our mistakes.
I am happy that I had the opportunity to come to Podgorica again. It was a stressful match with many mistakes. We didn't play great in attack, but we celebrated the win and that's the most important thing.