Storhamar seal comeback victory over Kastamonu

In a tense group B match, Storhamar Handball Elite pulled off a comeback against Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK to secure their second win of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season – 31:29.

Even though Storhamar trailed by four goals at one point of the match, it never broke the Norwegian side's determination and they levelled the score five minutes before the end. In a nail-biting finish, Storhamar snatched what proved to be a decisive lead with one minute remaining when Guro Nestaker put them ahead 30:29.

GROUP B

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 31:29 (12:13)

with Tina Abdula unstoppable in attack, the home team made a good start with a 3:0 run that gave them an early 5:3 lead

sharpshooter Azenaide Carlos was the main scorer for Kastamonu in the first 10 minutes, but Katarina Jezic joined in and levelled the score at 8:8

Claus Mogensen's best trick was introducing Yaren Göker midway through the first half. The Kastamonu goalkeeper made an astonishing six saves at a 60 per cent efficiency, helping her team to their first two-goal lead this season (11:9)

Kastamonu's biggest lead was by four goals (21:17); however, debutants Storhamar came back and equalised at 22:22 after some crucial saves from goalkeeper Eli Marie Raasok

as Kastamonu could not hold a one or two-goal lead in the closing stages, star right back Maja Jakobsen, who ended the match with nine goals, sealed Storhamar's 31:29 win from a seven-metre throw

Azenaide Carlos is unstoppable tonight! She leads the way for @GskKastamonu with ten goals after 43 minutes 💪🚀#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/CD0sThLytI — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 8, 2022

Debutants Storhamar show their heart

Storhamar's only win in the EHF Champions League Women this season came in a record-breaking 34:13 victory against HC Lokomotiva Zagreb. Subsequently, Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball proved tough opponents for the Norwegian team in their debut EHF Champions League season.

Although Kastamonu are a more experienced side than Storhamar, they were the perfect team to show Storhamar's determination. Kenneth Gabrielsen's team's efficiency in attack was perhaps not at a high level, but the players came through in crucial moments of the match, making a comeback 10 minutes before the end. With amazing saves from Eli Marie Raasok, Storhamar turned the match in their favour in the last moments – leaving Kastamonu disappointed once again.