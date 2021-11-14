Vipers win Nordic derby against Odense

Title-holders Vipers Kristiansand claimed their second straight away victory in group B of the DELO EHF Champions League, beating Odense Håndbold in Denmark, 32:27.

GROUP B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 27:32 (15:17)

Ana Debelic netted five times before the break, helping Vipers to lead by two goals at half-time

Nora Mørk's string of goals helped the visitors to pull clear at 26:20 midway through the second half

Mørk and Debelic were Vipers' joint top scorers with seven goals, while Mia Rej netted the same number for Odense

both Scandinavian teams are now level on eight points, but Vipers are in third place thanks to their better goal difference

Odense failed to score their 1,000th goal in the DELO EHF Champions League. They need three more goals to reach that landmark



Odense need to improve at home

While the Danish side have won all three away games in the current competition, they have lost three out of four matches on home court, beating only Krim.

The match against Vipers continued the trend – and it is relevant to mention that in last season's play-off round, the Norwegian team defeated Odense in both matches in Denmark. The Danish side need to improve their home record if they want to go far in the competition.