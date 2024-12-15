Michael Wiederer: “A huge step forward for women's handball”

What were your personal highlights during the Women’s EHF EURO 2024?

Michael Wiederer: There were a lot of close, interesting games, and then there were games where the gap was wider — especially when a superior team got going. Of course, those teams that lack width in their squad are at a disadvantage in such situations. You then notice that they cannot fill in new players. But overall, the tournament was a huge step forward for women's handball because we have more teams that have shown great performances. This is good for the next European Championships.

As far as the spectators are concerned, we would of course have liked to have more fans in the main round, in both venues. Single days had a good attendance, but overall we cannot get around the problem that with three games in one day, some spectators only go to their team's games; for generally interested fans, three games and seven and a half hours is a very long time. But the final weekend is sold out, so we have a full Wiener Stadthalle. The atmosphere was good everywhere though.

What is your assessment of the organisation and cooperation with the three hosting federations and the LOCs?

Michael Wiederer: We have not heard anything critical about the organisation, neither from the teams, nor from the EHF. There were three experienced federations, which approached all issues very professionally. Setting up the hall is of course always a challenge, because the demands of television and side activities for promotion and advertisement are increasing. This also applies to the entertainment concepts, there is simply more going on these days.

If you look at the sporting aspect, Switzerland were in the main round for the first time, and Hungary were in the semi-finals for the first time in 12 years — do the teams profit from the home advantage?

Michael Wiederer: Yes, even if Austria just missed the main round, it could have turned out differently for them. Switzerland and Austria are two teams from the European midfield, which means they did their job. And the Hungarians took a step forward with a young team.