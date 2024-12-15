Michael Wiederer: “A huge step forward for women's handball”

15 December 2024, 10:00

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is close to its culmination point, with the medal matches just ahead. Right before the final games, EHF President Michael Wiederer talks about his impressions on the event, co-hosted by Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Besides, he underlines the significance of the competition’s extension to 24 participants and draws his conclusion after a thrilling handball year.

What were your personal highlights during the Women’s EHF EURO 2024?

Michael Wiederer: There were a lot of close, interesting games, and then there were games where the gap was wider — especially when a superior team got going. Of course, those teams that lack width in their squad are at a disadvantage in such situations. You then notice that they cannot fill in new players. But overall, the tournament was a huge step forward for women's handball because we have more teams that have shown great performances. This is good for the next European Championships.

As far as the spectators are concerned, we would of course have liked to have more fans in the main round, in both venues. Single days had a good attendance, but overall we cannot get around the problem that with three games in one day, some spectators only go to their team's games; for generally interested fans, three games and seven and a half hours is a very long time. But the final weekend is sold out, so we have a full Wiener Stadthalle. The atmosphere was good everywhere though.

What is your assessment of the organisation and cooperation with the three hosting federations and the LOCs?

Michael Wiederer: We have not heard anything critical about the organisation, neither from the teams, nor from the EHF. There were three experienced federations, which approached all issues very professionally. Setting up the hall is of course always a challenge, because the demands of television and side activities for promotion and advertisement are increasing. This also applies to the entertainment concepts, there is simply more going on these days. 

If you look at the sporting aspect, Switzerland were in the main round for the first time, and Hungary were in the semi-finals for the first time in 12 years — do the teams profit from the home advantage?

Michael Wiederer: Yes, even if Austria just missed the main round, it could have turned out differently for them. Switzerland and Austria are two teams from the European midfield, which means they did their job. And the Hungarians took a step forward with a young team.

Looking at the full course of the tournament — how do you rate the expansion to 24 participants? 

Michael Wiederer: The Faroe Islands and Iceland were definitely an asset to the tournament, but Türkiye also delivered their performances. That is interesting for us too, because they are one of the hosts in 2026. I think the increase in participants is always an investment in the future. We need more breadth, especially in women's handball, which is close to the top. And for that, the teams have to gain experience. In addition to the sporting aspect, of course, the EHF EURO was the first tournament in the new Olympic cycle. This had different effects on the teams. There are teams that have hardly changed and others that are starting with completely new players. It is interesting to see how these changes affect them. I think the top will move closer together.

There were a few young players who made a name for themselves in many teams, some even from the EHF "Respect Your Talent" programme. How do you assess this trend of rejuvenation?

Michael Wiederer: We see that these young players who are on the court and are performing well are receiving a broader education. And the "Respect Your Talent" programme is also playing its part in this, even if the main work is done in the clubs and national associations.

The three Olympic medal winners and Hungary were in the semi-finals — did the established top teams prevail again?

Michael Wiederer: There were few surprises in the first eight teams, see also the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany, who are consistently among the top eight. It is then clear that one or the other from this field will make it to the semi-finals. But at the very top, it is very consistent. We are interested to see how the teams in positions from 17 to 24 develop — and whether they can reduce the gap to the top 16. This will result in more quality, even in the qualification for upcoming events. 

2024 was a year with two European Championships and the Olympic Games. What is your annual balance?

Michael Wiederer: Since you also have to add the IHF World Championship in January 2025 to the men's competition, there were 13 months with significant load for the players on the one hand, but also really great highlights on the other. In terms of media visibility, handball has taken an enormous step forward, both in the digital and the analogue world. The Men’s EHF EURO in Germany with its full arenas and high broadcast numbers, but also the Women’s EHF EURO, which had excellent media coverage, have offered the market something huge. The quality of the European teams was also seen at the Olympic Games.

On Sunday, not only will the new women's European champion be crowned, but the new European Handball House will also be officially opened as the new headquarters of the EHF and EHF Marketing. How much are you looking forward to this day? 

Michael Wiederer: The anticipation of this whole final weekend has, of course, proven to be a great burden for our employees in the last few days, because the preparation of the congress, EHF Excellence award gala and house opening is already an enormous effort, in parallel with a European Championship. But we decided to do this because it is an ideal situation that so many people are already in Vienna for the final weekend. And in this sense, we are of course pleased that we are not opening our European Handball House in silence.

How important is such a meeting of the entire European handball family for "family life"?

Michael Wiederer: It is important because every family member has to deal with specific challenges in handball in their own country. We therefore need this platform to exchange ideas and also to understand what others are doing successfully. The integration of top players into the Hall of Fame is also a very important element. We must not lose athletes who are attractive to the media and have the skills to represent our sport credibly — that is why we are offering them this platform too. Around 25 legends who were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year are coming back here at their own expense to be part of the weekend. That is a sign that people appreciate.

