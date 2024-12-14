18:15

We are less than one hour away from the start of the gala, at 19:00 CET, so let’s take a look at what we expect tonight.

The first part of the schedule is reserved to honouring handball legends, as 21 names who had significant contributions to the development of the sport will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Later on, we will start awarding the best players of the 2023/24 season in five categories: ‘Beach Handball MVPs’, ‘Young Players of the Season’, ‘European Olympic Excellence’, ‘Team of the Season’ and ‘Most Valuable Players’.

18:00

Good evening from Vienna and welcome to the second edition of the EHF Excellence Awards. Handball players are used to shining on the court, but now it’s their time to shine on the blue carpet!

We have an exciting night ahead of us, as we get ready to honour some of the biggest stars of the sport.

Make yourself comfortable and follow our live coverage of the most glamorous event in handball. Our show is also live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel starting at 19:00 CET, so tune in to watch the gala unfold.