LIVE BLOG: Handball stars ready to shine at the EHF Excellence Awards

14 December 2024, 18:00

The second edition of the EHF Excellence Awards honours the best handball players of the 2023/24 season, during the annual gala in Vienna, Austria.

  • second edition of the EHF Excellence Awards, at Erste Bank Campus
  • 21 new handball legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame
  • the trophies for five categories will be awarded: ‘Team of the Season’, ‘Most Valuable Players’, ‘Young Players of the Season’ and ‘Beach Handball MVPs’, as well as a newly introduced award for ‘European Olympic Excellence’
  • watch the show live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel starting at 19:00 CET
  • Iulia Burnei reporting from Vienna; photos courtesy of Koletiff Images

 

 

18:47

The first guests stared to arrive and we have some big names walking down the blue carpet — and Bent Dahl is one of them. Who are you looking forward to seeing tonight?

EXC24 EHF Excelence Awards 2024 UH18155 UH

18:32

It might be a cold December evening in Vienna, but the atmosphere is starting to heat up here at Erste Bank Campus. Just look at the beautiful set-up especially prepared for tonight and ready to welcome some of the queens and kings of the sport!

EXC24 EHF Excelence Awards 2024 MAL6594 AM (1)
EXC24 EHF Excelence Awards 2024 MAL6511 AM (1)
EXC24 EHF Excelence Awards 2024 MAL6609 AM (1)
EXC24 EHF Excelence Awards 2024 MAL6545 AM (1)

18:15

We are less than one hour away from the start of the gala, at 19:00 CET, so let’s take a look at what we expect tonight.

The first part of the schedule is reserved to honouring handball legends, as 21 names who had significant contributions to the development of the sport will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Later on, we will start awarding the best players of the 2023/24 season in five categories: ‘Beach Handball MVPs’, ‘Young Players of the Season’, ‘European Olympic Excellence’, ‘Team of the Season’ and ‘Most Valuable Players’.

18:00

Good evening from Vienna and welcome to the second edition of the EHF Excellence Awards. Handball players are used to shining on the court, but now it’s their time to shine on the blue carpet!

We have an exciting night ahead of us, as we get ready to honour some of the biggest stars of the sport.

Make yourself comfortable and follow our live coverage of the most glamorous event in handball. Our show is also live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel starting at 19:00 CET, so tune in to watch the gala unfold.

 

 

EURO24W SF2 Hungary Vs. Norway MAL3743 AM 1
