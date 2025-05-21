One debutant, father vs daughter, and an impressive top scorer

2 — for two legends, the quarter-finals were their last European matches: all-time EHF Champions League top scorer Cristina Neagu (CSM) finished her career on 1,232 goals, including 11 in the quarter-finals and 101 for the season; Andrea Lekic (FTC), ranked third in the club of 1,000, ended her career on 1,073 goals. After Krim’s elimination in the play-offs, the second-highest scorer of all time in the EHF Champions League, Jovanka Radicevic (1,181 goals), also said farewell

2 teams won both legs of the quarter-finals: Metz and Györ

2 times since the start of the group phase, 70 or more goals in total were scored in a single match

2 — for the second time since its premiere in 2010, two teams from the same country have clinched their place for the EHF FINAL4 Women. The first time was in 2023, when Györ and FTC made it the (short) journey to Budapest. Nine times, four different nations were represented at the final tournament

2 teams have defended their trophy at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest: Györ in 2018 and 2019, after winning in 2017, and Vipers in 2022 and 2023, following their first title in 2021. By winning the 2019 edition of the tournament, Györ were the first women’s side to win the EHF Champions League three times in a row, and then Vipers followed suit

2 of the four head coaches at the EHF FINAL4 have won the EHF Champions League: Per Johansson steered Györ to their 2024 trophy; Ole Gustav Gjekstad (Odense) won the title three consecutive times with Vipers (2021, 2022, 2023) and was assistant coach when Larvik took the title in 2011; Emmanuel Mayonnade will be at Budapest for the fourth time with Metz; while Tomas Axnér makes his debut at the Women‘s EHF FINAL 4

2 past or current female IHF World Players of the Year have made it to Budapest: Sandra Toft (Györ/2021) and Henny Reistad (Esbjerg/2023 and 2024)

3 countries have been represented twice among EHF Champions League Women winners since 1994: Norway by Larvik and Vipers, Hungary by Györ and Dunaferr, and Denmark by Slagelse and Viborg. The remaining countries to have celebrated the title victory have been represented by one winner each since 1994

3 teams that were part of the EHF FINAL4 2024 are back in Budapest: winners Györ, third-placed Team Esbjerg and fourth-placed Metz. The finalists from Bietigheim (now Ludwigsburg) were eliminated by Györ in the quarter-finals

4 quarter-final matches were attended by 4,000 or more fans — in Györ (4,955), Metz (4,935), Bucharest (4,300) and Brest (4,149)

4 — for the fourth time, Esbjerg (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) and Metz (2019, 2022, 2024, 2025) have made it to Budapest. Neither have ever reached the final

4 countries and four clubs are represented by the 10 EHF FINAL4 Women winners so far: Hungary (six), Norway (three), Montenegro, and Romania

6 times in 123 matches decided on court since the start of the group phase, the two teams scored 45 or fewer goals

7 goals was the biggest margin in a single quarter-final match: Györ’s 29:22 win against Ludwigsburg

8 goals was the biggest overall margin of victory in the quarter-finals, when Györ beat Ludwigsburg 54:46 on aggregate

10 — for the 10th time, Györ have qualified for the EHF FINAL4; the only time they missed out was in 2015

10 of 123 matches decided on court since the start of the group phase ended in draws, including one in the quarter-finals

10 of the 123 matches decided on court since the start of the group phase ended with a margin of 10 or more goals: None in the quarter-finals, three in the play-offs

11 goals were scored by Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad in the first leg against CSM Bucuresti, making her the individual top scorer of a single quarter-final match

11 nations represent the previous winners of the EHF Champions League Women: Hungary (seven titles), Denmark (six), Austria (four), Norway (four), Slovenia (two), Montenegro (two), North Macedonia, Spain, Croatia, Russia and Romania (one title each)