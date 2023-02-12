Michalovce, Atletico and Elche edge closer to semi-final

Three first-leg matches of the EHF European Cup Women quarter-final were held this weekend, and MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK), Club Balonman Atletico Guardes and ATTICGO MB Elche (both ESP) claimed victories and therefore made a step forward towards the semi-final.

An all-Turkish tie between Izmir BSB SK and Antalya Konyaalti BSK was postponed due to the devastating earthquake in Turkey.