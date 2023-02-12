Michalovce, Atletico and Elche edge closer to semi-final
Three first-leg matches of the EHF European Cup Women quarter-final were held this weekend, and MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK), Club Balonman Atletico Guardes and ATTICGO MB Elche (both ESP) claimed victories and therefore made a step forward towards the semi-final.
An all-Turkish tie between Izmir BSB SK and Antalya Konyaalti BSK was postponed due to the devastating earthquake in Turkey.
- in the Spanish derby, Elche defeated Motive.co Gijon at home, 25:20, ending the game with a 3:0 run
- another Spanish side Atletico claimed an away victory against their Portuguese rivals Madeira Andebol SAD, 30:26
- it was a debut match for Atletico's new coach Ana Seabra, a Portuguese who played for Madeira between 2002 and 2009
- Michalovce claimed the biggest win of the weekend, defeating Poland's Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw on home court, 37:25
- the second-leg encounters are scheduled for the next weekend, 18/19 February
Spanish sides helped by good goalkeeping
Both Spanish winners of the first-leg matches heavily relied on their goalkeepers this weekend. On Saturday, Atletico's Miriam Sempere recorded 11 saves for a 38 per cent save efficiency, which lifted her team to a four-goal away win.
And on Sunday, Elche's Pamela Rodrigues boasted the same 38 per cent save rate, stopping 12 balls in the national derby against Gijon. In contrast, Gijon's goalkeepers made just three saves, so this difference played a key role.