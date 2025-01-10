First quarter-finalist already to be confirmed as Last 16 opens

Two teams, one common experience — losing to the eventual champions

Both the Portuguese representative still in the competition, Madeira Andebol SAD, and one of the two Greek teams in the Last 16, O.F.N. Ionias, were eliminated by eventual champions ATTICGO BM Elche last year. Ionias lost to Elche in round 3, before Madeira were eliminated the next round by the Spanish side that would go all the way and lift the trophy last May.

And there is more similarity between the two clubs: If they advance from the Last 16 this season, both would match their best European result so far: Ionias, who meet Dutch side JuRo Unirek VZV in Greece on Sunday, previously reached the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in 2000/01, Madeira played the EHF European Cup quarter-finals recently in 2022/23.

photos © Baldur/Valur (main); Madeira Andebol SAD (in-text)