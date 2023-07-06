Mics go open for female handball commentators

Most of them have played handball for many years and know the sport well. Still, they are about to pick up a whole new role within the game from a different perspective: Nikki Schreurs, Nina Bargel-Neuhaus, Alexandra Mair, and Clare Griffiths are the four candidates selected for the EHF Female Commentators project.

As a part of its wider approach to empower women in European handball, the EHF started its quest for the first female handball commentator last March. The project’s slogan, “Empower your voice”, has been derived from one of EHF’s brand claims, “Empower to inspire”.

From the many reactions during the application period, the EHF has selected the four candidates – and for three of them, things are getting serious this week with a first workshop at the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023. Schreurs, Bargel-Neuhaus, and Mair get an extensive, two-day training on the fringes of the tournament in Romania; Griffiths, a British five-time Paralympian in wheelchair basketball, is set to join a later workshop.