New RYT ambassador Martin eager to take up role

In all three tournaments in this age category, which are taking place in July in Romania, Kosovo and Lithuania, legendary handball players supporting the programme are conveying important messages and taking a page out of their own experience to share with the up-and-coming players, who need guidance to kickstart their senior career.

Previously, Jovanka Radicevic was presented as the RYT ambassador for W19 EHF EURO in Romania, together with Anja Althaus, and now Carmen Martin will take on the ambassador role in Kosovo

For Martin, the link with the Respect Your Talent programme has put a huge smile on her face, with the former Spain national team captain knowing a thing or two about how difficult it is for some young players to improve their skills.

“When I grew up and I was making my first steps in handball, there were not a lot of women’s games broadcasted in Spain, that was pretty hard to make other young players fall in love with handball. Therefore, with these programmes, it is always excellent to see that players get a bit of help in all areas, both on and off the court,” says Martin.

Since taking her first steps in handball, Martin has been constantly improving, being a true role model on the court, a player renowned for her fighting spirit – Spain’s national team, which Martin captained, is aptly named “Las Guerreras”, the Warriors – but while being a great example, she always plays with a smile on her face.

Winning the EHF Champions League Women with CSM Bucuresti in 2016, as well as two silver EHF EURO medals in 2008 and 2014, and bronze at the 2011 World Championship and the London 2012 Olympic Games just cemented Martin’s legacy in handball.

The right wing will now return to the premier European competition with IK Sävehof, but before taking to the court once again in the new season, Martin will head to Kosovo, where she will take part in the “Player of the Match” event.