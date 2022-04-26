Mike Jensen helps Magdeburg beat Nantes

SC Magdeburg are on course for their second straight EHF Finals Men berth. The EHF European League title holders from Germany needed just four minutes to turn around their quarter-final first-leg match at HBC Nantes and win 28:25 on Tuesday after the hosts had been in control for most of the game.

Magdeburg goalkeeper Mike Jensen was crucial with three saves within four minutes as the defending champions retained their unbeaten status this season.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 25:28 (13:11)

led by Emil Nielsen’s eight saves and an overall impressive defensive performance, Nantes took a three-goal lead early in the game

Nantes remained in the lead from the first to the 35th minute, when Magdeburg edged ahead for the first time (14:13)

their goalkeepers put back Magdeburg into the game: first Jannick Green, then Mike Jensen, who saved the day for the visitors in the last five minutes

Omar Ingi Magnusson also played an important role for Magdeburg with six goals

Nantes lost a home match for the third time this season

We never said it would be easy....



Lukas Mertens & Co. needing 💯 effort to finish this @SCMagdeburg #ehfel pic.twitter.com/0jXuWWe4m2 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 26, 2022

When Jensen and Hornke step in for Magdeburg

Mike Jensen and Tim Hornke might not be the most well-known players in Magdeburg’s squad. But in Nantes, they shone bright in the last 10 minutes. Danish goalkeeper Jensen stopped three shots, while right wing Hornke scored two crucial goals. While some of their teammates looked tired after playing the German cup final just two days ago – which they lost to THW Kiel – Jensen and Hornke stepped in as Magdeburg’s squad showed the worth of its depth.