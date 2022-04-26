Mike Jensen helps Magdeburg beat Nantes
SC Magdeburg are on course for their second straight EHF Finals Men berth. The EHF European League title holders from Germany needed just four minutes to turn around their quarter-final first-leg match at HBC Nantes and win 28:25 on Tuesday after the hosts had been in control for most of the game.
Magdeburg goalkeeper Mike Jensen was crucial with three saves within four minutes as the defending champions retained their unbeaten status this season.
QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 25:28 (13:11)
- led by Emil Nielsen’s eight saves and an overall impressive defensive performance, Nantes took a three-goal lead early in the game
- Nantes remained in the lead from the first to the 35th minute, when Magdeburg edged ahead for the first time (14:13)
- their goalkeepers put back Magdeburg into the game: first Jannick Green, then Mike Jensen, who saved the day for the visitors in the last five minutes
- Omar Ingi Magnusson also played an important role for Magdeburg with six goals
- Nantes lost a home match for the third time this season
When Jensen and Hornke step in for Magdeburg
Mike Jensen and Tim Hornke might not be the most well-known players in Magdeburg’s squad. But in Nantes, they shone bright in the last 10 minutes. Danish goalkeeper Jensen stopped three shots, while right wing Hornke scored two crucial goals. While some of their teammates looked tired after playing the German cup final just two days ago – which they lost to THW Kiel – Jensen and Hornke stepped in as Magdeburg’s squad showed the worth of its depth.
It was mentally tough after the defeat in the German cup final against Kiel. We didn’t start so well but progressively played better. It’s a good result but also only the first half; we will have a tough game in one week in Magdeburg.