Mikler: "Our defence is what we can rely on"
MOL-Pick Szeged goalkeeper Roland Mikler began his professional career almost 20 years ago at Dunaújváros. Since then, he has moved to Szeged, then to Veszprém and in 2019 he returned to the city next to the bank of the Tisza river.
Whilst Mikler has reached the VELUX EHF FINAL4 three times, he has not yet lifted the trophy at the big event. Having re-joined Szeged, where he won the EHF Cup in 2013/14, the Hungarian national team goalkeeper has noticeably displayed more energy when he plays.
In this Interview of the Week, Roland Mikler talks to eurohandball.com about:
eurohandball.com: After the world championships, we return to the club competitions. What is this year’s biggest challenge for you?
Roland Mikler: It is a long year with many tests and there is still a long road ahead of us. The biggest challenge is to accept the circumstances of the pandemic and live with our chances. There are plenty of postponed games in the already busy schedule. We have to be more stable mentally, exclude the outside world and the fact that we have to play without fans. It is a huge deficit. We miss them a lot. The matches feel like practice games, so you have to gear yourself up.
eurohandball.com: After six years of trying, you won in Skopje for the first time in the EHF Champions League last weekend. What was the key this time?
Roland Mikler: In the second period we started to believe in ourselves and took up the gauntlet. At the beginning, we made many mistakes in attack, which led to quick counter attacks for Vardar and 15 goals. After half-time, we became more punctual and our defence was tougher. In the second 30 minutes, we have showed how we can really play handball and overcome the difficulties.
eurohandball.com: What do you need to pay attention to in Thursday’s derby against Vardar?
Roland Mikler: From the beginning, we have to perform as we did in the second half on Sunday. However, sport is unpredictable. The players of Vardar also want to triumph. We cannot let more points go through our hands, especially at home. We have already lost too many times. If we believe in ourselves, we can win against any club.
eurohandball.com: Szeged can still reach third place in group A. Who do you not want to face in the playoffs?
Roland Mikler: We have to be ready for whoever is next. Naturally, as THW Kiel are the current titleholders, they would not be the luckiest choice. Their squad is world class but we would fight until the last second. I think we are able to surprise German and French teams.
eurohandball.com: What is the strongest part of Szeged’s game?
Roland Mikler: Although it is hard to believe after the latest matches, our defence is. Everything starts on your own side of the court and when you perform well inside your own nine metres, you can start to think about attacking. Our defence is what we can rely on.
eurohandball.com: Many experts say that you seem to be renewed in the last couple of years. Where did you get the new energy and the extra power from?
Roland Mikler: Changing club always refreshes a player. New energy comes as you want to meet the expectations in your new club and that fire is conspicuous to outsiders as well. My second last year in Veszprém did not happen as I planned. However, when David Davis took over, I shook off the rust and freed my energies. This is the extra power that is still with me since then. This is why Juan Carlos Pastor, our head coach in Szeged, calls me an “animal.”
eurohandball.com: Overall, how do you rate the Hungarian national team’s performance at the World Championship in Egypt?
Roland Mikler: As time has passed, I value it more and more. I was sad that we could not reach the semi-finals; therefore, I was bitter. However, since we arrived back home, I can handle it well. Our squad is full with young, talented athletes who are continuously evolving. The team and the management have changed in the last years, but as the results show, we are getting better.
eurohandball.com: What is the limit of the current Hungarian squad?
Roland Mikler: I cannot name anything that we could not reach if we concentrate enough. We have levelled up in Egypt and if we continue to develop as a team, the sky is our limit. Our main goal is to show ourselves to the world at the EHF EURO 2022, which will be held in Hungary and Slovakia. I hope we can play in front of the greatest fans – because with their help, nobody can stop us. I am sure that playing at home will give us goose bumps.
eurohandball.com: Hungary have not qualified for the Olympic Games, but this squad was built with the EHF EURO 2022 in mind. How do you prepare for the country’s biggest ever handball event?
Roland Mikler: I am not among the youngest ones in the squad. That means (I have) tons of experience in international events that I can share with the boys. To prepare at home makes your job easier, but it can also mean huge pressure. We need to handle that in order to enjoy the tournament and give our best. I am very excited and I hope that, as a team, we can spend more time together before the first whistle. Sadly, we cannot enjoy the side activities, but the organisers have planned a whole different approach for a sporting event. Besides the best matches, the fans can enjoy the top restaurants, cultural programmes and concerts all in one package. I truly think that this is a great idea – and not only for handball fans.
eurohandball.com: After spending almost 20 years in professional handball, what can you still learn about goalkeeping?
Roland Mikler: Sadly, I am not two metres tall. The shots from wingers and pivots are the biggest challenges for me. I have to perform better against those tries. A goalkeeper always learns. As handball changes quickly, I need to be ready for faster players, new game plans and tricky shots.
eurohandball.com: What was your highest peak and lowest point in your career?
Roland Mikler: The lowest point is sadly that I have not won the Champions League, even though I have participated in three finals. Obviously, the final against Kielce left me with deep wounds. It took a long time for me to get over. As a sportsman, you cannot let bad memories grow on you for too long, so I took a deep breath and returned. On the other hand, the Olympic Games in London, where reached the semi-finals. The match against Iceland was brutal, and thanks to our squad and to the gods of handball, we triumphed and the whole country celebrated with us. It was cathartic – as was the European Championship last year. It will always be nice to remember.
eurohandball.com: Lastly, how do you see yourself after retiring?
Roland Mikler: I do not plan to retire yet. Everything depends on what level I can perform at. As long as teams from Europe’s top flight give me an important role, I will continue. And what comes after that? I really do not know. It has been two decades that I have spent in professional handball. I will definitely take one year off to rest, to be with my loved ones. I am not sure that I want to work in handball, but the future is unpredictable.