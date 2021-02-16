Mikler: "Our defence is what we can rely on"

eurohandball.com: After the world championships, we return to the club competitions. What is this year’s biggest challenge for you?

Roland Mikler: It is a long year with many tests and there is still a long road ahead of us. The biggest challenge is to accept the circumstances of the pandemic and live with our chances. There are plenty of postponed games in the already busy schedule. We have to be more stable mentally, exclude the outside world and the fact that we have to play without fans. It is a huge deficit. We miss them a lot. The matches feel like practice games, so you have to gear yourself up.

eurohandball.com: After six years of trying, you won in Skopje for the first time in the EHF Champions League last weekend. What was the key this time?

Roland Mikler: In the second period we started to believe in ourselves and took up the gauntlet. At the beginning, we made many mistakes in attack, which led to quick counter attacks for Vardar and 15 goals. After half-time, we became more punctual and our defence was tougher. In the second 30 minutes, we have showed how we can really play handball and overcome the difficulties.

eurohandball.com: What do you need to pay attention to in Thursday’s derby against Vardar?

Roland Mikler: From the beginning, we have to perform as we did in the second half on Sunday. However, sport is unpredictable. The players of Vardar also want to triumph. We cannot let more points go through our hands, especially at home. We have already lost too many times. If we believe in ourselves, we can win against any club.

eurohandball.com: Szeged can still reach third place in group A. Who do you not want to face in the playoffs?

Roland Mikler: We have to be ready for whoever is next. Naturally, as THW Kiel are the current titleholders, they would not be the luckiest choice. Their squad is world class but we would fight until the last second. I think we are able to surprise German and French teams.

eurohandball.com: What is the strongest part of Szeged’s game?

Roland Mikler: Although it is hard to believe after the latest matches, our defence is. Everything starts on your own side of the court and when you perform well inside your own nine metres, you can start to think about attacking. Our defence is what we can rely on.

eurohandball.com: Many experts say that you seem to be renewed in the last couple of years. Where did you get the new energy and the extra power from?

Roland Mikler: Changing club always refreshes a player. New energy comes as you want to meet the expectations in your new club and that fire is conspicuous to outsiders as well. My second last year in Veszprém did not happen as I planned. However, when David Davis took over, I shook off the rust and freed my energies. This is the extra power that is still with me since then. This is why Juan Carlos Pastor, our head coach in Szeged, calls me an “animal.”