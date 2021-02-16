19:27

Sanad is not the only right wing impressing at the moment. Check out these goals from around the European League tonight.

And this is how the current games look at half-time:

Besiktas Aygaz 10:14 RK Nexe

Orlen Wisla Plock 16:10 HC Metalurg

Füchse Berlin 16:17 USAM Nimes Gard

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti 14:12 IFK Kristianstad

Chekhovskie medvedi 19:12 Fivers

19:22 | Half-time

Füchse Berlin 16:17 USAM Nimes

An all-action first half in Berlin ends with a cracking goal by Nimes' Ahmed El Sayed to give his side a 17:16 lead at the break.

Mohamed Sanad leads all scorers with six so far, though with only five goalscorers, I feel they'll need to find some more goalscoring threats to keep this rate of scoring up.

19:16

An interesting factor here will be squad depth and it's something already on show as Berlin coach Jaron Siewert has already rotated the bench a fair bit in the back court.

It is not bothering Nimes too much so far as they are level 14:14 with minutes left in the first half.

19:07

Nimes goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet has suddenly hit inspired form with a few saves and a goal of his own as the guests draw level 10:10 after 19 minutes. Berlin have a scrap on their hands tonight.

18:58

After misfiring a bit in the opening minutes, Lasse Andersson has taken control of the game, particularly in transition attack, and his three goals have propelled Berlin to an 8:5 lead.

At last month's World Championship, he was used almost exclusively in defence by Denmark. And though he was used very well, he's undoubtedly happy to be getting a chance to show off his attacking prowess again.

18:52

Füchse putting on a show before the game, even without a crowd, and they put on a good show in the opening minutes, taking a 3:1 lead.

Nimes have found their rhythm though and two quick goals from right wing Mohamed Sanad have given them a 4:3 lead after 7 minutes.

Füchse Berlin are one of the top candidates to win the trophy and remained invincible in group B

both teams come into the game on the back of victories last week

the German side are on top of the group with nine points, while Nimes are second with eight points

18:44

18:38

No rest for the wicked as we move straight on to the 18:45 CET throw-offs. Five games on the way in this game window and the focus here will be on Füchse Berlin vs USAM Nimes Gard, while we keep an eye on the other games and see what catches the eye.

