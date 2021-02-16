Live blog: CSKA start evening with comfortable win
-
11 matches taking place in the European League on Tuesday, all live on EHFTV
-
CSKA score a 31:23 win over Alingsas in the first of their double-header in Moscow
-
five matches at 18:45, with Füchse Berlin vs USAM Nimes Gard and C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti vs IFK Kristianstad the highlights
-
Montpellier HB vs SC Magdeburg and HC Eurofarm Pelister vs GOG stand out among the five 20:45 throw-offs
19:27
Sanad is not the only right wing impressing at the moment. Check out these goals from around the European League tonight.
And this is how the current games look at half-time:
Besiktas Aygaz 10:14 RK Nexe
Orlen Wisla Plock 16:10 HC Metalurg
Füchse Berlin 16:17 USAM Nimes Gard
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti 14:12 IFK Kristianstad
Chekhovskie medvedi 19:12 Fivers
19:22 | Half-time
Füchse Berlin 16:17 USAM Nimes
An all-action first half in Berlin ends with a cracking goal by Nimes' Ahmed El Sayed to give his side a 17:16 lead at the break.
Mohamed Sanad leads all scorers with six so far, though with only five goalscorers, I feel they'll need to find some more goalscoring threats to keep this rate of scoring up.
19:16
An interesting factor here will be squad depth and it's something already on show as Berlin coach Jaron Siewert has already rotated the bench a fair bit in the back court.
It is not bothering Nimes too much so far as they are level 14:14 with minutes left in the first half.
19:07
Nimes goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet has suddenly hit inspired form with a few saves and a goal of his own as the guests draw level 10:10 after 19 minutes. Berlin have a scrap on their hands tonight.
18:58
After misfiring a bit in the opening minutes, Lasse Andersson has taken control of the game, particularly in transition attack, and his three goals have propelled Berlin to an 8:5 lead.
At last month's World Championship, he was used almost exclusively in defence by Denmark. And though he was used very well, he's undoubtedly happy to be getting a chance to show off his attacking prowess again.
18:52
Füchse putting on a show before the game, even without a crowd, and they put on a good show in the opening minutes, taking a 3:1 lead.
Nimes have found their rhythm though and two quick goals from right wing Mohamed Sanad have given them a 4:3 lead after 7 minutes.
- Füchse Berlin are one of the top candidates to win the trophy and remained invincible in group B
- both teams come into the game on the back of victories last week
- the German side are on top of the group with nine points, while Nimes are second with eight points
18:44
18:38
No rest for the wicked as we move straight on to the 18:45 CET throw-offs. Five games on the way in this game window and the focus here will be on Füchse Berlin vs USAM Nimes Gard, while we keep an eye on the other games and see what catches the eye.
Besiktas Aygaz vs RK Nexe
Orlen Wisla Plock vs HC Metalurg
Füchse Berlin vs USAM Nimes Gard
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti vs IFK Kristianstad
Chekhovskie medvedi vs Fivers
18:29 | FULL-TIME
Alingsas HK 23:31 CSKA
A much-improved second half from Alingsas, though it's fair to say CSKA took their foot off the gas after completely dominating the first half.
Perhaps the second half performance will give the Swedish side some self-confidence as they must pick themselves up and get ready for the reverse fixture taking place tomorrow afternoon.
18:13
A great example below of how well-worked CSKA's attack has been today. While Alingsas have found more joy down the other end, they cannot stop the Russian side's attack and it's a 25:18 lead for them as we enter the final 10 minutes.
17:58
Alingsas have come out of the dressing room a different team for the second half, scoring more goals in seven minutes than they did in the entire first half.
CSKA still looking fairly comfortable, nevertheless, leading 19:11.
17:37 | Half-time
Alingsas HK 5:16 CSKA
Well, we're only halfway through but I think it's fair to say that this game is done and dusted as a contest. Only one team has shown up so far and that is CSKA, leading by 11.
With two points this afternoon, CSKA will draw level with Montpellier in second place in group C, before they face Magdeburg later in tonight's headline match.
17:28
This game could get out of hand. CSKA not doing anything particularly flashy, they're just damn good at what they do. They're creating solid scoring opportunities in attack, alongside many counter attacks, and forcing Alingsas into low percentage shots. The young Swedes are looking a bit lost and currently trail 15:5 after 24 minutes.
17:17
We are a quarter of the way through this match and Alingsas are finding life very difficult in attack. Struggling to break down CSKA's defence and conceding easy counter-attack goals. The Russian side lead 8:4!
17:09
After a cagey start by both sides, CSKA grasp some early control and an Aleksei Fokin fast break extends their lead to 4:1, prompting an Alingsas timeout after seven minutes.
17:01
The European League evening has begun. We saw how well CSKA coach Velimir Petkovic did with the Russian national team at Egypt 2021 last month, can he continue to work his magic with his club team?
16:52
Not long until throw-off in Russia and it appears Alingsas are doing their best to fit in with the local winter style.
16:44
We are off to an early start today, beginning in Moscow with Alingsas HK (SWE) vs CSKA (RUS).
There were concerns that the Swedish team might travel without their top scorer Andreas Lang but he is in the squad today. However, William Andersson Moberg is out.
Alingsas lost to Nexe last week, leaving them fifth in group C, while CSKA are in third place as they prepare for their first European game of 2021
16:30
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's EHF European League action. We're spoiled for choice today with 11 matches taking place. Here's our schedule.
17:00 CET
Alingsas HK vs HC CSKA
18:45 CET
Besiktas Aygaz vs RK Nexe
Orlen Wisla Plock vs HC Metalurg
Füchse Berlin vs USAM Nimes Gard
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti vs IFK Kristianstad
Chekhovskie medvedi vs Fivers
20:00 CET
Montpellier HB vs SC Magdeburg
Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC
HC Eurofarm Pelister vs GOG
TATRAN Presov vs Sporting CP
Kadetten Schaffhausen vs RK Trimo Trebnje