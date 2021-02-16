CSKA leaves Alingsas in the dust

In a rescheduled game from round 2 played in Russia, HC CSKA, third place in Group C, didn’t give any chance against Alingsas HK (23:31). The Russian team was very consistent in defensive and offensive terms.

With a powerful first half, HC CSKA stamped the fourth triumph in Group C of the EHF European League without surprises.

GROUP C

ALINGSAS HK (SWE) vs HC CSKA (RUS) 23:31 (5:16)

HC CSKA continues with only one defeat in the EHF European League

The unbalanced score (5:16) of the first half made all the difference

Aleksei Fokin scores twelve goals for CSKA; Andreas Lang six for Alingsas

This is the fifth defeat for Alingsas in Group C

Aleksei Fokin was on fire

The right wing of HC CSKA, Aleksei Fokin, played at a great level against the Swedish team with 12 goals. And in the first European match for the Russian squad after the winter, Alingsas had no answer to counter the might of CSKA.