Miklós Rosta: "We can be one of the dark horses"

“The last bout will be against Iceland. We would like to repeat the result of last year’s World Championship when we beat them. At first glance, they seem to have the strongest line in our quartet, but this was the same in 2023, too. We have to slow them down, and one of the best ways to do that is using line players like me to exhaust them.”
In Hungary, only the ‘W’ is acceptable for the fans, especially in handball. The expectations are high, even though consistency is not one of the most used indicatives of the Hungarian national team.
“Chema Rodriguez pays attention to every little detail, and he speaks the language of the players to share his thoughts and ideas. We cannot ask for more. He also knows how to motivate us, not that we would need it, but somehow, he can still get in our mind to expose extra strength and skills.”
Roland Mikler, one of the best Hungarian goalkeepers of the last two decades, will not join the team, but Rosta is still convinced that they can surprise the opponents.
“We always focus on the upcoming match. Unfortunately, this time, without Mikler, this does not stop us from doing our job. I am sure he could have helped us with his extra energy and performance that pulled us out of trouble many times, but the other goalkeepers, Ando, Bratucz, Nagy, Palasics, and Székely, are also great. Do not forget one thing: Although nothing can come close to the vibe in Budapest at the last EURO, multiple friends of mine and hundreds of fans have already claimed that they will be in Germany with us. With their help, we could beat even the favorites like Denmark or France; thus, we can be one of the dark horses,” shared Rosta.
