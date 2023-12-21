Miklós Rosta: "We can be one of the dark horses"

There are other novelties in the 24-year-old player’s life. Even more significant than the moving. “As of now, I am alone in the Romanian capital, but not for long. My child will be born in January, and hopefully, the whole family will soon be together in Bucharest.” In the last couple of years, Rosta became unmissable when the Hungarian Handball Federation released the roster. Thus, the upcoming challenge did not surprise him. “I believed in my decision; more minutes meant more goals, strengthening my confidence. Naturally, it could have gone the other way, too, but there is no reward without some risk. Wearing the national jersey always gives me an extra boost. This is why I play handball, this is the biggest honour,” explained Rosta proudly.

Almost one month before the first match against Montenegro on 12 January in Munich, the national seven started the preparation close to Budapest, which will finish with a friendly match against the Czech Republic. Head coach of the line, Chema Rodriguez, is well-known by the players as he leads them for the second season and spent five years with Telekom Veszprém before retiring.

“As we just started, we do not know much about the tactics. I hope my form will speak for itself and I can show it at the practices. We all want to play and help to triumph, but the current situation will decide who spends the most time on the court. With Bánhidi, I am sure we can create enough space for the backs and wings to tire the defenses out.” he highlights a 203 cm tall line player whose father and uncle were national team players.

In Bucharest, Rosta took a leap into offence and levelled-up in defence. While Dinamo is still unbeaten in the domestic championship, they won four out of six matches in the EHF European League. In the latest tournament, he scored 21 on those six matches as the third most in his squad, while the organization finished the group stage with the best offence along with Flensburg.