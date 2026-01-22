The first half of the game left everything open for the second, as none of the teams managed to take an advantage bigger than two goals. The two defences had the upper hand, helped by their respective goalkeepers, and it was only logical that both teams were level at the break.
Even though Portugal remained dangerous in the second half, they struggled more and more to get past Andreas Wolff. And with Miro Schluroff scoring seven goals after the break alone and Lukas Zerbe scoring the crucial seven-metre throw with 38 seconds remaining, Germany remained on top at the final siren, taking two more points in the process.
GROUP I
H2H: 6-0-2
Top scorers: Miro Schluroff 7/8 (GER); Francisco Costa 10/14 (POR)
Goalkeepers: Andreas Wolff 13/41 (GER); Gustavo Capdeville 5/22, Pedro Tonicher 1/14 (POR)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Andreas Wolff (Germany)
- Portugal’s defence picked up where they left off in the last game, with a strong defence that only allowed two German goals from the court within the first 16 minutes
- that does not mean either team took the upper hand, as both goalkeepers delivered great performances, and the two sides remained neck-and-neck throughout the whole game
- due to Victor Iturizza’s absence, Luís Frade had to take more responsibilities on the line player position for Portugal, scoring five goals overall
- Miro Schluroff made a decisive entrance for Germany after the break, scoring seven in the second half alone
- Portugal’s Francisco Costa finished best scorer of the game, with 10 goals, and has overtaken both his father Ricardo and his teammate António Areia in the all-time scorer rankings for Portugal at the EHF EURO
- Germany’s Andreas Wolff played his 37th EHF EURO game, becoming the German player with the third-most games in the competition, and was elected Player of the Match
- Areia played his 22nd EHF EURO game with Portugal, tying Carlos Resende’s record for most games played in the competition