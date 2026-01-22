The first half of the game left everything open for the second, as none of the teams managed to take an advantage bigger than two goals. The two defences had the upper hand, helped by their respective goalkeepers, and it was only logical that both teams were level at the break.

Even though Portugal remained dangerous in the second half, they struggled more and more to get past Andreas Wolff. And with Miro Schluroff scoring seven goals after the break alone and Lukas Zerbe scoring the crucial seven-metre throw with 38 seconds remaining, Germany remained on top at the final siren, taking two more points in the process.

GROUP I

H2H: 6-0-2

Top scorers: Miro Schluroff 7/8 (GER); Francisco Costa 10/14 (POR)

Goalkeepers: Andreas Wolff 13/41 (GER); Gustavo Capdeville 5/22, Pedro Tonicher 1/14 (POR)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Andreas Wolff (Germany)