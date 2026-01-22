Pedersen leads Norway to win thriller
With both Spain and Norway entering the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round with zero points, only the winner of their opener in Herning would realistically remain in the race for the semi-finals, therefore the significance for both was enormous.
The lead changed often but finally Norway took their first main round points with a 35:34 win. The final minute was extremely thrilling with one goal and two video reviews. While Tobias Grøndahl netted the winning strike, August Pedersen stood out with 11 goals.
It was Norway’s second consecutive win against Spain at EHF EURO final tournaments.
I have the feeling we did everything right until the 50th minute, we had balls to be three goals ahead, but we did not convert them. And then, things changed, and they found solutions playing seven against six.
It’s always hard when they go to check the video. I had the feeling we had done everything right, that the defence was OK but when they go to check on the screen, then you are scared they are going to change the decision. We were all really nervous, but when they said the game was over, it was unbelievable. Lots of emotions, maybe even more with the scenario of the game.