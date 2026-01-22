With both Spain and Norway entering the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round with zero points, only the winner of their opener in Herning would realistically remain in the race for the semi-finals, therefore the significance for both was enormous.

The lead changed often but finally Norway took their first main round points with a 35:34 win. The final minute was extremely thrilling with one goal and two video reviews. While Tobias Grøndahl netted the winning strike, August Pedersen stood out with 11 goals.

It was Norway’s second consecutive win against Spain at EHF EURO final tournaments.