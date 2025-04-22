Møllgaard dreams of finishing his farewell tour in Cologne
In an ideal scenario, Henrik Møllgaard still has three Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches on German courts coming up as an Aalborg Håndbold player. One is guaranteed — the MOTW at Füchse Berlin in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday. Two more could follow, if Møllgaard and Aalborg advance to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in June, which would be a fitting end to Møllgaard’s playing career before he becomes an assistant coach at one of his former clubs: Paris Saint-Germain Handball.
[Lasse Andersson and Mathias Gidsel] can’t be stopped, but of course we need to control the damage. We have to find ways to control the pace and the game in general, and that job starts with Mathias and Lasse. But we can’t ignore that the whole Berlin squad is extremely talented and they are playing at a high level every game. The Danes are not the only guys who stand in the way of our dreams.