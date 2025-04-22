Møllgaard dreams of finishing his farewell tour in Cologne

Five times, the 40-year-old Danish defence specialist has already been part of the EHF FINAL4: three times with PSG, and twice with Aalborg — in 2021 and 2024. Three times, Møllgaard has played the final in Cologne, with the French side in 2017 and both times with his current club. He didn't lift the trophy, but his memories from those trips to LANXESS arena are still outstanding.

“2016 with PSG was amazing, it was my first time in Cologne. But being there in 2024 with Aalborg and all of our fans was extremely special. We came as underdogs, but in the end we were only one ball possession away from the ultimate goal and dream,” Møllgaard recalls.

Another participation in Cologne will come up if Aalborg manage to advance from their quarter-final against Füchse Berlin. The away game in Germany — the Match of the Week in the first leg — is scheduled for Thursday (24 April) at 20:45 CEST (live on EHFTV).

While Møllgaard and Aalborg qualified directly for the round of the last eight teams as runners-up to defending champions Barça in group B, Berlin had to go through the play-offs, where they eliminated the 2016 champions, Industria Kielce.

“We played in an absolute crazy group, by far the toughest group I can remember. We had some amazing games both away and at home,” Møllgaard says. “At the same time, we had some struggles in the autumn, which put us under a lot of pressure. In the end, we got the results we needed to qualify directly for the quarter finals, a huge statement in an explosive group.”