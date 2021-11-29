MOL Group sign deal to become partner at EHF EUROs in 2022 and 2024

The European Handball Federation are delighted to announce that Hungarian energy provider MOL Group have become official partners for Men’s EHF EURO 2022 and Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

The deal, which is the first time the MOL Group have put their name to European handball, will see the company support the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia between 13-30 January as well as the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, which will take place in Hungary, Austria and Switzerland between 28 November and 15 December 2024.

A long-lasting supporter in sport, MOL will benefit from considerable exposure with strong television visibility including floor stickers and LED boards not only on-site but also digitally and online including branded content on EHFTV.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “It gives us great pleasure to be able to welcome MOL Group as a partner in European handball for the first time. Their love and passion in supporting sport is well known and we are looking forward to working with them at both events that have great potential for reaching a large audience.”

Oszkár Világi, Deputy CEO MOL Group, said: “MOL and Slovnaft are one of the most important sports sponsors in Central Europe, as we feel the importance of sport in the lives of our customers and partners.

“The Men's EHF EURO 2022 is one of the most important international sporting events in Hungary and Slovakia recently and will be a real experience for both nations. We believe in the community-building and cross-border power of sport and are proud to support this co-hosted tournament.”

Ernő Kelecsényi, Vice President of the Slovak Handball Federation, said: “As organisers – on and off the court – we can be part of one of the biggest sporting events in Europe, which will contribute to regain the former status and support of handball in Slovakia. In the framework of the European Championship, we want to bring joy to many people and show children the magic of this wonderful sport. We are honoured to be able to do this with partners like MOL and Slovnaft.”

Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports at Infront, said: “This new partnership comes at a challenging time for the sponsorship market but represents a brand understanding how engaging and powerful handball can be. MOL identified the added value a platform like the EHF can provide and I look forward to seeing the collaboration grow in the future.”