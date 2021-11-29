Sporting and GOG host top duels of round 5

The group phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 heads into round 5 this week.

In group A, leaders Füchse Berlin host Pfadi Winterthur and Fenix Toulouse hope for their first win on home ground, against Tatran Presov.

The duel between GOG and HBC Nantes is the obvious clash of the round in group B, as both teams are currently on six points. The French side won the reverse fixture at home. The two other teams at six points, Lemgo Lippe and Benfica, will play at home against sides looking for their first points.

In group C, PAUC Handball search for their first win of the season when they visit IK Sävehof. RK Nexe, led by Branko Tamse, take on one of the coach’s former clubs, RK Gorenje Velenje. Defending champions SC Magdeburg will want to avoid dropping point against Logroño La Rioja again.

In Group D, the two top teams – Sporting CP and Eurofarm Pelister – will meet in Lisbon, while USAM Nimes will face Grundfos Tatabánya. Also, Kadetten Schaffhausen host AEK Athens in another attempt to get their first victory.