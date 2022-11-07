Montenegro book main round ticket after intense battle

Nine goals of Djurdjina Jaukovic, the inspirational ideas of Player of the Match Milena Raicevic, and an incredible boost from the stands provided the hosts with the ticket to Skopje. Germany were close for a long time, but caused too many mistakes in attack to win – with one exception: unstoppable Emily Bölk, who netted seven times.

GROUP D

Germany vs Montenegro 25:29 (12:15)

boosted by the crowd and backed by five saves of Marta Batinovic and 10 goals of the trio Djurdjina Jaukovic, Djurdjina Malovic and Ivona Pavicevic, the hosts were deservedly ahead at the break, but had to work hard for every goal

like in their opener against Poland, Germany caused too many mistakes in attack – but again could rely on a high-level performance of goalkeeper Katharina Filter (nine saves before the break, 11 in 60 minutes)

after only 35 minutes, Germany’s defence boss Xenia Smits, who before had scored her 200th goal for the national team, was sent off after her third two-minute suspension

Germany managed to level the score including Emily Bölk’s 250th goal, but when their team needed them, the Montenegrin home fans frenetically supported them

Jovanka Radicevic’s strike for the 27:23 in minute 57, after some crucial saves of Batinovic, brought the decision in favour of the hosts, who danced on the court after the final buzzer

What a difference the fans make

When your batteries run out of power, you need some extra energy. And in Podgorica, Montenegro definitely have a super charger. “With those fans on the stands, you cannot lose,” said line player Ema Alivodic. On neutral ground, the EHF EURO 2022 hosts might have struggled to take the win in an intense and close battle, but with 4,000 loud fans behind the them, constantly chanting and shouting, Montenegro did not feel any loss of power. And the players constantly forced their fans to get even louder – and that paid off.