EHF EURO features 119 EHF Champions League players
The number of EHF Champions League players in a national team squad is a significant indicator for possible success at the EHF EURO. A total of 119 from the 300 players in the squads at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 are playing for an EHF Champions League club.
Not surprisingly, defending and record champions Norway have the most EHF Champions League players in their squad: 15, from six different clubs. That number would have been higher if several players had not been missing the EHF EURO for various reasons, like as Veronika Kristiansen, Silje Solberg-Isaksen, or Kari Dahl Brattsett.
Two co-hosts, Montenegro and Slovenia, as well as EHF EURO 2018 champions France all have 13 players from European top-flight clubs.
Debutants Switzerland are the only EHF EURO participations without an EHF Champions League player.
National federations could nominate up to 20 players to their EHF EURO 2022 rosters – but only three teams have used the full number: Croatia, France and Slovenia; Poland have the fewest players included: 17
All squads combined contain 300 players, with 119 of them – or 39.7 percent – signed up by EHF Champions League clubs.
Number of EHF Champions League players per EHF EURO team:
15 players from 6 clubs: Norway (19 players nominated in total)
13 players from 3 clubs: Slovenia (20)
13 players from 4 clubs: Montenegro (18)
13 players from 6 clubs: France (20)
12 players from 5 clubs: Croatia (20)
11 players from 5 clubs: Denmark (19)
9 players from 2 clubs: Romania (18)
8 players from 5 clubs: Netherlands (19)
6 players from 4 clubs: Hungary (18)
5 players from 2 clubs: Germany (19)
5 players from 3 clubs: Spain (19)
4 players from 3 clubs: Sweden (19)
2 players from 1 club: North Macedonia (19)
2 players from 1 club: Serbia (18)
1 player: Poland (17)
0 players: Switzerland (18)
Not current two-time EHF Champions League winners Vipers Kristiansand or record champions Györi Audi ETO KC have the most players at the European Championship – but Krim Mercator Ljubljana.
Krim have 15 players at the tournament – by far the most for any club – competing for five different nations. CSM Bucuresti, Brest Bretagne Handball and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb each have 10 players in action at the EHF EURO 2022.
The only EHF Champions League club not represented are Czech domestic champions DHK Baník Most.
Number of EHF EURO players per EHF Champions League club:
15 players from 5 countries: Krim (10 SLO/2 SRB/1 CRO/1 MNE/1 NED)
10 players from 4 countries: CSM (4 ROU/3 NOR/2 SLO/1 MNE)
10 players from 4 countries: Brest (5 FRA/3 MNE/1 POL/1 SWE)
10 players from 2 countries: Zagreb (8 CRO/2 MKD)
9 players from 5 countries: Vipers (4 NOR/2 SWE/1 CRO/1 ESP/1 FRA)
9 players from 5 countries: Bietigheim (4 GER/2 NED/1 DEN/1 ESP/1 HUN)
9 players from 3 countries: Rapid (5 ROU/3 ESP/1 HUN)
8 players from 5 countries: Györ (2 DEN/2 FRA/2 NOR/1 HUN/1 SWE)
8 players from 1 country: Buducnost (8 MNE)
7 players from 4 countries: Metz (4 FRA/1 DEN/1 CRO/1 NED)
7 players from 3 countries: Odense (3 DEN/3 NED/1 NOR)
7 players from 2 countries: Esbjerg (4 DEN/3 NOR)
6 players from 4 countries: FTC (3 HUN/1 FRA/1 GER/1 NED)
2 players from 2 countries: Kastamonu (1 CRO/1 SLO)
2 players from 1 country: Storhamar (2 NOR)
0 players: Most