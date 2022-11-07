EHF EURO features 119 EHF Champions League players

Not surprisingly, defending and record champions Norway have the most EHF Champions League players in their squad: 15, from six different clubs. That number would have been higher if several players had not been missing the EHF EURO for various reasons, like as Veronika Kristiansen, Silje Solberg-Isaksen, or Kari Dahl Brattsett.

Two co-hosts, Montenegro and Slovenia, as well as EHF EURO 2018 champions France all have 13 players from European top-flight clubs.

Debutants Switzerland are the only EHF EURO participations without an EHF Champions League player.

National federations could nominate up to 20 players to their EHF EURO 2022 rosters – but only three teams have used the full number: Croatia, France and Slovenia; Poland have the fewest players included: 17

All squads combined contain 300 players, with 119 of them – or 39.7 percent – signed up by EHF Champions League clubs.

Number of EHF Champions League players per EHF EURO team:

15 players from 6 clubs: Norway (19 players nominated in total)

13 players from 3 clubs: Slovenia (20)

13 players from 4 clubs: Montenegro (18)

13 players from 6 clubs: France (20)

12 players from 5 clubs: Croatia (20)

11 players from 5 clubs: Denmark (19)

9 players from 2 clubs: Romania (18)

8 players from 5 clubs: Netherlands (19)

6 players from 4 clubs: Hungary (18)

5 players from 2 clubs: Germany (19)

5 players from 3 clubs: Spain (19)

4 players from 3 clubs: Sweden (19)

2 players from 1 club: North Macedonia (19)

2 players from 1 club: Serbia (18)

1 player: Poland (17)

0 players: Switzerland (18)