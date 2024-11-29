After a low-scoring first half at the Fönix Arena, it became clear that Montenegro were in full control of the match's result and the Suzana Lazovic-led squad used their rich experience to increase their opening half's advantage in the second half and get their maiden two points at the Women's EHF EURO 2024.

GROUP B

Montenegro vs Serbia 24:18 (11:8)

a fiery start set the tone for the rest of the first half and the opening goal of the match was scored in the sixth minute

Durdina Jaukovic scored six of Montenegro's 11 goals in the first half with the left back converting the shots from the penalty line with ease, and she finished the match with 11 goals, to be chosen as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

Montenegro ended the match with seven two-minute suspensions, while Serbia had two, demonstrating the physicality of the contest

Jovana Jovovic scored seven goals and the left back was Serbia's top scorer

a few hundred Serbian children energetically and passionately supported their favourites from the stands throughout the match, and the same applied for the Montenegrin supporters, who built a loud atmosphere in the Fönix Arena

Golden Lionesses' experience proves crucial

It may have been Suzana Lazovic's debut at the helm of Montenegro at major tournaments, but the Montenegrin squad is made up of some experienced players like captain, Milena Raicevic who knows what it takes to support the new generation and to win tough matches like this.

Additionally, Tatjana Brnovic proved to be an unsolvable obstacle for Serbia's attack as the tall line player displayed a quality performance in both defence and attack as she scored four goals too.

Last but definitely not least, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Armelle Attingré added to the winning party with six saves between the sticks to finish the job.