In group B in Debrecen, either Montenegro or Romania can make a huge step towards the main round, while the winner of the match between Serbia and Czechia will end a series of defeats.

Round 2 of group D will start with two teams fighting for their first wins in Basel as Croatia take on the Faroe Islands. The exciting day in St. Jakobshalle will end with a clash between the two top teams, as Switzerland look to ride on their home support against 2022 silver medallists Denmark.

Group F in Innsbruck starts with a classic duel between neighbours Germany and the Netherlands, both wanting to take pole position in the group, while Iceland hope for their first ever point or win at EHF EURO tournaments against Ukraine.

GROUP B

Montenegro vs Romania

Sunday 1 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both sides started their EHF EURO 2024 campaigns with victories: Romania turned the match against Czechia around in crunch time (29:28), while Montenegro took a clear 24:18 victory against Serbia

the teams face each other for the ninth time in official matches: Montenegro won four including the last duel at the EHF EURO 2022 (35:34); Romania took three victories; and one match ended in a draw

Durdina Jaukovic scored 11 times in the perfect EHF EURO debut of new Montenegrin head coach Susana Lazovic, ending round 1 as the top goal-scorer in the competition

Romanian left back Bianca Bazaliu stood out in her team’s first game, scoring nine goals, including the second-fastest shot of the tournament so far at 106.09 km/h

goalkeeper Marina Rajcic will play her 42nd EHF EURO match and level Jovanka Radicevic as Montenegrin player with the highest number of matches

Serbia vs Czechia

Sunday 1 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

