In group B in Debrecen, either Montenegro or Romania can make a huge step towards the main round, while the winner of the match between Serbia and Czechia will end a series of defeats.
Round 2 of group D will start with two teams fighting for their first wins in Basel as Croatia take on the Faroe Islands. The exciting day in St. Jakobshalle will end with a clash between the two top teams, as Switzerland look to ride on their home support against 2022 silver medallists Denmark.
Group F in Innsbruck starts with a classic duel between neighbours Germany and the Netherlands, both wanting to take pole position in the group, while Iceland hope for their first ever point or win at EHF EURO tournaments against Ukraine.
GROUP B
Montenegro vs Romania
Sunday 1 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides started their EHF EURO 2024 campaigns with victories: Romania turned the match against Czechia around in crunch time (29:28), while Montenegro took a clear 24:18 victory against Serbia
- the teams face each other for the ninth time in official matches: Montenegro won four including the last duel at the EHF EURO 2022 (35:34); Romania took three victories; and one match ended in a draw
- Durdina Jaukovic scored 11 times in the perfect EHF EURO debut of new Montenegrin head coach Susana Lazovic, ending round 1 as the top goal-scorer in the competition
- Romanian left back Bianca Bazaliu stood out in her team’s first game, scoring nine goals, including the second-fastest shot of the tournament so far at 106.09 km/h
- goalkeeper Marina Rajcic will play her 42nd EHF EURO match and level Jovanka Radicevic as Montenegrin player with the highest number of matches
Serbia vs Czechia
Sunday 1 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- as both sides started with defeats, the loser of this match will be out of the race for the main round
- despite 20 saves by goalkeeper Sabrina Novotná and 11 goals from Charlotte Cholevová, Czechia let victory slip away in their opener against Romania (28:29) after leading for 56 minutes
- Serbia did not lead once in the Balkan duel against Montenegro, losing 18:24. Their best scorer was Jovana Jovovic with seven goals; only Ukraine (17) scored fewer goals than Serbia in their opener
- for Serbia it was their fourth straight defeat at EHF EURO tournaments, while Czechia lost their seventh consecutive game at final tournaments
- this is the fourth official match between the two sides; Serbia won twice, while the last match – a qualifier for the EHF EURO 2016 – ended in a draw