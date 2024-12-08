Montenegro earn hard-fought victory over Poland

Montenegro earn hard-fought victory over Poland

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
08 December 2024, 17:25

After two defeats in the first two main round matches, Montenegro needed a victory over Poland to keep their hopes of reaching the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend in Vienna alive, but slim.

Despite a strong start from Poland, the 2022 bronze medallists eventually clinched a narrow 30:28 win and added two points. While they can no longer reach the semi-finals due to previous results, they could still play the match for fifth place in Vienna. 

Poland, with three main round losses, are now out of the hunt for Vienna.

GROUP I

Montenegro vs Poland 30:28 (14:14)

  • even though Poland held a lead for the best part of the opening half, the teams went tied into half-time with all to play for after Montenegro recovered from a three-goal deficit in the ninth minutes
  • Magda Balsam received a direct disqualification in the 19th minute after her seven-metre shot hit Armelle Attingré on the side of her head
  • Arne Senstad changed Poland's offence to seven-against-six once Montenegro started to pull ahead in the second half, but switched back only after a few minutes as it was largely unsuccessful
  • Attingré started the match and made seven saves until the second half, when Marta Batinovic stepped in and made five important saves, helping Montenegro take a decisive four-goal lead
  • Monika Kobylinska was Poland's top scorer with six goals to her name; with 58 goals in her EHF EURO career, the left back is now only two away from tying Kinga Grzyb's record of 60 as Poland's second-best top scorer in their EHF EURO history
  • Tatjana Brnovic scored five goals and dished five assists, as well as playing a key role in defence for Montenegro, and the line player was chosen as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

 

Jaukovic's offensive masterclass eliminates Poland

Montenegrin right back Djurdjina Jaukovic is on the comeback from injury and has shown throughout the EHF EURO that she is getting back to her best. Against Poland, Jaukovic scored eight goals, made numerous assists for her teammates and also played a vital role in defence.

With six goals scored in the first half and a couple in the second, Jaukovic was the top scorer in the tournament after the match and although she spent the last five minutes in the stands after her third two-minute suspension, her importance for Montenegro cannot be questioned.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland MAL6264 AM
For us it’s important that we won, we have some bad takes but also a lot of good things. I am happy with the players that after we lost two times, we came back and showed this in the match. We have a good defence, they didn’t do anything new. Maybe in the last match we had this problem with shooting from nine or 10 metres from the left back, but I am happy and proud of the girls that they again jumped over the mentality that things were lost.
Suzana Lazovic
Head coach, Montenegro
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland 97A6206 AH
We knew, hoped and showed that we could be a part of it right from the start. I think we were playing really well on goal, in the defence, getting exactly what we wanted. Also in attack we were playing well, but we started to make these mistakes and get these stupid two-minute suspensions. Then we were getting out of the rhythm, players coming in and drawing at half-time. And then in the second half it was a little bit the same. When we played our game we were doing it really well but unfortunately we made too many mistakes.
Arne Senstad
Head coach, Poland
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland MAL5204 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland MAL5149 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland MAL5163 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland MAL5126 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland AR34372 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland AR34482 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland MAL5276 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland AR34427 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Montenegro Vs. Poland MAL5601 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Monika KOBYLINSKA, Djurdjina JAUKOVIC And Ivana GODEC MAL6053 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Hungary Vs. Romania MAL7934 AM
Previous Article Summary: Hungary and France take first semi-final spots
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Romania AR34867 AH
Next Article Hungary book first semi-final berth in 12 years

Latest news

More News