Montenegro earn hard-fought victory over Poland
After two defeats in the first two main round matches, Montenegro needed a victory over Poland to keep their hopes of reaching the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final weekend in Vienna alive, but slim.
For us it’s important that we won, we have some bad takes but also a lot of good things. I am happy with the players that after we lost two times, we came back and showed this in the match. We have a good defence, they didn’t do anything new. Maybe in the last match we had this problem with shooting from nine or 10 metres from the left back, but I am happy and proud of the girls that they again jumped over the mentality that things were lost.
We knew, hoped and showed that we could be a part of it right from the start. I think we were playing really well on goal, in the defence, getting exactly what we wanted. Also in attack we were playing well, but we started to make these mistakes and get these stupid two-minute suspensions. Then we were getting out of the rhythm, players coming in and drawing at half-time. And then in the second half it was a little bit the same. When we played our game we were doing it really well but unfortunately we made too many mistakes.