13:45

It’s time for the next episode of ‘The Spin’ podcast! In today’s episode, Andrea Lekic, Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel look at the current main round standings halfway through this phase of the competition.

Watch on YouTube or listen to the podcast on Spotify.



13:30

Slovenia have announced that left wing Tinkara Kogovšek, who plays her club handball at ZRD Litija, will replace Maja Svetik in the squad. Svetik fell hard yesterday during Slovenia’s game against Switzerland and dislocated her shoulder. Slovenia have posted on Instagram to thank Swiss team doctor Andreas Beck for rushing to Svetik’s aid on court – a real moment of sportsmanship and respect between teams.

13:00

Later today, Romania play Hungary in Debrecen. It will be a packed hall, with plenty of Romanians crossing the nearby border to support their team. EHF journalist Iulia Burnei spent some time yesterday talking to left back Bianca Bazaliu about Romania’s surprise victory over Sweden on Friday and the way this new squad has come together.