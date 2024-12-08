Live blog: Montenegro and Poland look for main round points

Live blog: Montenegro and Poland look for main round points

08 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round continues in Debrecen on Sunday, with the two semi-final spots up for grabs by France and Hungary.

14:50

The stat of the day also looks at the Sweden vs France came, which promises to be a clash of different playing styles. The Scandinavians love to pass the ball, playing 16.6 passes per 35 seconds in possession, the most of the tournament. France, on the other hand, have the third fewest of the remaining teams with 14.8 passes per 35 seconds in possession.


14:20

France could make the semi-finals if they can win or draw in their game against Sweden later on. Here’s what the two teams have to say about the game:

EURO24W France Vs. Montenegro MAL3623 AM
It’s a strong team, a smart team, good coach, good players who can shoot from far, good line player, good wing. It will be hard, this is my opinion. We need to play with our hearts and our minds smarter than in our first game against Romania.
Sebastien Gardillou
Head coach, France
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A0977 AH
It's a hard situation for all of us. We are trying together to lift this ship and hoping for a better Sweden tomorrow.
Jamina Roberts
Left back, Sweden

13:45

It’s time for the next episode of ‘The Spin’ podcast! In today’s episode, Andrea Lekic, Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel look at the current main round standings halfway through this phase of the competition.

Watch on YouTube or listen to the podcast on Spotify.


13:30

Slovenia have announced that left wing Tinkara Kogovšek, who plays her club handball at ZRD Litija, will replace Maja Svetik in the squad. Svetik fell hard yesterday during Slovenia’s game against Switzerland and dislocated her shoulder. Slovenia have posted on Instagram to thank Swiss team doctor Andreas Beck for rushing to Svetik’s aid on court – a real moment of sportsmanship and respect between teams.

 

13:00

Later today, Romania play Hungary in Debrecen. It will be a packed hall, with plenty of Romanians crossing the nearby border to support their team. EHF journalist Iulia Burnei spent some time yesterday talking to left back Bianca Bazaliu about Romania’s surprise victory over Sweden on Friday and the way this new squad has come together.

EURO24W Sweden Vs. Romania MAL1625 AM
EHF EURO

Team spirit gives Bazaliu and Romania confidence

FEATURE: Romania’s top scorer Bianca Bazaliu opens up about her team’s impressive performance at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024

today, 5 hours ago

12:40

Don’t miss the top goals of the last round either – we’ve got lobs, nine-metre rockets and fast breaks in a showcase of the best the players had to offer!


12:20

We’ve combined the top saves from both nights of main round 2 action and here they are, presented by STRAUSS for your enjoyment.

 

12:00

Welcome to today's coverage of the Women's EHF EURO, with the main round continuing in Debrecen later on. Co-hosts Hungary and world champions France both have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals today if they can take a point against Romania and Sweden respectively. However, France will play without left back Orlane Kanor, after she was suspended for a game in the wake of the red card she received in Friday's match against Poland. Read more about that here, and find the day preview here.

EURO24W Sweden Vs. Romania MAL2622 AM
EHF EURO

Semi-final race heats up in Debrecen

GROUP I PREVIEW: France and Hungary are in pole position, but three other teams have points on the board in main round group I

yesterday
EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Norway ER12957 JE
