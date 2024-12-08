Live blog: Montenegro and Poland look for main round points
The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round continues in Debrecen on Sunday, with the two semi-final spots up for grabs by France and Hungary.
It’s a strong team, a smart team, good coach, good players who can shoot from far, good line player, good wing. It will be hard, this is my opinion. We need to play with our hearts and our minds smarter than in our first game against Romania.
It's a hard situation for all of us. We are trying together to lift this ship and hoping for a better Sweden tomorrow.