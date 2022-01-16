Montenegro player Marko Lasica fined

After the match, the EHF Supervisor reported that the Montenegrin national team player Marko Lasica spat at the North Macedonian fans.

The Disciplinary Commission examined and evaluated the available reports and the video of the incident notes that the player walked towards the screaming and shouting North Macedonia fans and spat at them in reaction to the insults.

In its decision, the panel finds that the gesture, and thus the attitude displayed, contravenes the participating delegations' core obligation to promote sportsmanship.

Additionally, the Commission recalled that this type of behaviour is detrimental to the image of handball and shall not be tolerated.

A fine of €5,000 has been imposed on the player. €2,000 of the fine are deferred for a probationary period of two years.