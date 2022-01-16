France vs Serbia headlines round 3 in Hungary

With three main round tickets still to be booked from groups A and C, Monday’s matches in Hungary are likely to remain fiercely contested.

In group A, a defensive clash will decide which of Montenegro and Slovenia progress, while in Szeged both games are key.

GROUP A

Montenegro vs Slovenia

Monday 17 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the two teams have met seven times before, including two EHF EURO matches; Slovenia have won all encounters

Slovenia’s biggest EHF EURO win was against Montenegro in 2018, 28:19

Montenegro are boosted with confidence after their second ever EHF EURO victory beating North Macedonia 28:24; Slovenia must come back after a 28:34 loss to Denmark

Ljubomir Vranjes’s crew needs to win if they want to see the main round and the same goes for their opponents

this will be a clash of two sturdy defences backed by good goalkeepers - Joze Baznik and Nebojsa Simic, both elected as Grundfos Player of the Match so far

Drasko Mrvaljevic, Montenegro technical director: “We still didn’t prepare for them. We go one day at the time. With all problems, we are just focused on our play. One thing that’s sure, it’s going to be difficult.”

Nikolaj Jacobsen, Denmark coach: “We are happy as we are in the main round and we are taking two points with us. The match against North Macedonia will be a good opportunity for some different things in our squad. We are looking forward to playing against them.’"

North Macedonia vs Denmark

Monday 17 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Denmark is already in the main round and Kiril Lazarov’s team have no chances of progressing further

seven matches were played so far between these two countries, with North Macedonia winning only once

experience means a lot; Denmark are headed into their 95th EHF EURO match, North Macedonia plays their 37th

Mikkel Hansen is Denmark’s top scorer with 18 goals so far, Cvetan Kuzmanovski leads the Macedonian squad with 13

Kiril Lazarov, North Macedonia coach: “We play our last match of the EHF EURO against one of the best teams in the world. We need to enjoy it and gain as much experience as we can. This will be the chance for all young players to step on the court and play against such an amazing team. We need to start over. To rise up again, you have to fall. It’s the same with us. We have many talents but we need to work more and to work harder."

Ljubomir Vranjes, Slovenia coach: “That match will be really important for us. It’s going to be hard, that’s for sure. We need to prepare very good as we know what’s at stake in that match. One thing is sure, we are going for the win."