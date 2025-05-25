Montpellier and Flensburg aim to make history

In the 3/4 placement match, the two German sides THW Kiel and MT Melsungen fight for the bronze medals. Again, more than 11,000 fans are expected on the final day of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals in the Barclays Arena in Hamburg.
FINAL
Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs. SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Sunday 25 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- in two epic semi-finals, Montpellier beat Kiel 32:21 with Ahmed Hesham’s buzzer-beater, while Flensburg needed overtime to seal their 35:34 win against Melsungen
- two Scandinavians were the finalists’ top scorers on Saturday: Dane Emil Jakobsen netted nine times for Flensburg, Swede Sebastian Karlsson scored eight goals for Montpellier
- both goalkeepers also shone: Kevin Møller (Flensburg) saved 18 shots, Charles Bolzinger (Montpellier) 11 in only 35 minutes between the posts
- with an total of 61 goals, Karlsson is also Montpellier’s top scorer, while Lasse Møller has netted 55 times for Flensburg so far
- Flensburg are still unbeaten in this EHF European League season with 11 victories and two draws (against French side Toulouse), Montpellier have won 12 matches and were only defeated by GOG in the main round
- it is the 13th time that the two teams lock horns in an international competition, Flensburg won six and Montpellier three; three matches ended in draws
- in the 2004/05 EHF Champions League quarter-finals, Montpellier won the first leg at home 36:22; in the second leg, Flensburg were leading 32:18 before Gregory Anquetil’s direct free throw after the buzzer sent Montpellier to the next round. In the EHF Champions League 2017/18 quarter-finals, Montpellier eliminated Flensburg with a 27:19 home win, going on to win their second of two titles
- Montpellier won the Champions League twice in 2003 and 2018, but still wait for their first trophy in the second-tier competition: in 2014, they were EHF Cup finalists in Berlin, but were defeated by Pick Szeged, at the EHF Finals 2023 in Flensburg they lost the semi-final to Füchse Berlin
- Flensburg have won five different EHF club trophies: City Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup, EHF Cup, European League and Champions League
- both coaches are relatively new in their positions: Érick Mathé took over Montpellier at the start of the season after Patrice Canayer’s 30-year-stint and already steered his side to the trophy at the French Cup last week, while Aleš Pajovič took over Flensburg only in January 2025, succeeding Nicolej Krickau
- French and German teams clashed twice in the former EHF Cup finals, with Nantes losing twice as the hosts against Rhein-Neckar Löwen in 2013 and in 2016 against Göppingen