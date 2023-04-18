Montpellier edge Sporting for EHF Finals Men spot

In a game that could have gone either way, the goalkeepers were dictating the outcome, with Remi Desbonnet being Montpellier's hero in the last 15 minutes of the game. Sporting were trying to make up a deficit until the final whistle as they were seeking their first win over the French side since 1996. However, even a good display in both ways was not enough against Montpellier, whose confidence was boosted by the loud chants from the stands.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Sporting CP (POR) 31:30 (16:14)

First leg 32:32 – Montpellier win 63:62 on aggregate

Sporting started off well, leading by two in what seemed to be yet another offensive festival. But with Stas Skube leading the way and an outstanding day at the office for Charles Bolzinger, Montpellier soon made a break and reached a two-goal lead.

Sporting seemed to take a hit when Francisco Costa was sent off with a red card after 15 minutes, but they managed to reduce the deficit on two occasions despite trailing at half-time, with Edney Oliveira and Martim Costa scoring three each.

Montpellier continued to be on course to victory up until the 45th minute. Salvador Salvador and Natán Antonio Suárez Diaz scored six out of eight Sporting goals in the second half bringing their team back to life. When Mamadou Gassama netted for 23:23, an eruption of emotions blasted from both sides.

The decisive moment of the match? Better to say the decisive man of the match: Remi Desbonnet and his two sets of straight saves (eight in total) pushed Montpellier to a four-goal lead eight minutes before the final buzzer. Alongside Julien Bos and his seven goals, Yanis Lenne with five was in the spotlight in the second half, while Salvador Salvador led Sporting with eight.

photos (c) 2023 Patricia Glorion