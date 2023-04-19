European League Men finalists await semi-final opponents

The EHF Finals are to be held in Flensburg, but Granollers pushed hosts SG Flensburg-Handewitt out of the competition on Tuesday night with an incredible 35:27 victory in Germany. The win followed a 30:31 defeat at home for the Spanish side in the first leg, and was powered by veteran Antonio García Robledo and 19-year-old right back Faruk Yusuf, who scored nine goals each.

However, there will still be lots to look forward to for German fans in Flensburg, as both Füchse Berlin and Frisch Auf Göppingen made it through to the final tournament.

Berlin overcame a four-goal first-leg defeat by Kadetten Schaffhausen, largely thanks to an outstanding performance from Danish star Mathias Gidsel. Meanwhile Göppingen are in their first-ever EHF Finals after beating RK Nexe in Croatia.

Montpellier are the fourth side to feature in Flensburg after a nail-biting two legs with Sporting CP. The 2018 EHF Champions League winners eventually won the second leg 31:30 after a draw in Portugal, with goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet the key in a tight contest.

The draw event takes place in Vienna on Thursday 20 April at 11:00 CEST. There is no country protection, so an all-German semi-final is a possibility.

The first team to be drawn will play in semi-final 1, with the second team drawn featuring in semi-final 2. The third team drawn will be in semi-final 1, with the last team out of the pot completing the semi-final 2 line-up.

The draw will be streamed live on YouTube and also covered on the EHF European League social media channels.

Viewers in France and Poland will be able to watch live online on Eurosport, and the YouTube stream will accordingly be geo-blocked in these locations.