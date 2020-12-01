Montpellier move to top with third win

It was the second half that sealed the deal for Montpellier. The French team remain on their winning path as Alingsas could not pull off yet another surprise. The Swedish side was in the game as much as they could but their opponent's experience was too much to handle. With Hugo Descat having a great day and the goalkeeper duo Sego-Nonnefol making saves, Montpellier now sit at the top.

Group C:

Montpellier HB (FRA) - Alingsas HK (SWE) 32:21 (16:13)

first-ever meeting between the two teams

throughout the first half Alingsas trailed by 2, the opening of the second half was decisive as Alingsas only scored eight times in the whole half

Hugo Descat had a great first half for the home side, scoring seven and had a total of nine over the 60 minutes

it was a tight match in first 30 minutes, but Alingsas did not have lead at any point of the match

William Andersson Moberg (6) and Jonathan Sandberg (5) were top scorers for Alingsas

Almost perfect Descat

The 28-year old left wing is getting better with each match. In the first two games Hugo Descat scored a total of 11 goals, and tonight he was on fire. From 11 attempts he scored nine times, seven of those in the first half. Coach Canayer can be happy about this performance and the team. This is Montpellier’s third consecutive win.