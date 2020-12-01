Montpellier move to top with third win
It was the second half that sealed the deal for Montpellier. The French team remain on their winning path as Alingsas could not pull off yet another surprise. The Swedish side was in the game as much as they could but their opponent's experience was too much to handle. With Hugo Descat having a great day and the goalkeeper duo Sego-Nonnefol making saves, Montpellier now sit at the top.
Group C:
Montpellier HB (FRA) - Alingsas HK (SWE) 32:21 (16:13)
- first-ever meeting between the two teams
- throughout the first half Alingsas trailed by 2, the opening of the second half was decisive as Alingsas only scored eight times in the whole half
- Hugo Descat had a great first half for the home side, scoring seven and had a total of nine over the 60 minutes
- it was a tight match in first 30 minutes, but Alingsas did not have lead at any point of the match
- William Andersson Moberg (6) and Jonathan Sandberg (5) were top scorers for Alingsas
Almost perfect Descat
The 28-year old left wing is getting better with each match. In the first two games Hugo Descat scored a total of 11 goals, and tonight he was on fire. From 11 attempts he scored nine times, seven of those in the first half. Coach Canayer can be happy about this performance and the team. This is Montpellier’s third consecutive win.
We made some technical errors in the first half, but put that right in the second half which enabled us to pull away. We can now turn our attention to Friday’s match against Chambery, it’s never easy to play four straight games at home but Friday is an important match for us.