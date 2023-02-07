Montpellier still undefeated; Göppingen progress

The seventh round of group A in the EHF European League Men, the first in 2023, was an offensive festival. Two teams reached the 40-goal mark while one passed 35 — and all of them came out victorious.

The flurry of goals made up for the lack of suspense, as the three games played on Tuesday night were essentially one-sided. Göppingen made the most of the evening by booking their tickets to the Last 16, while Schaffhausen, despite losing in Montpellier, got closer to the knockout phase. The Swiss team could book their ticket as early as next week.

Benfica, on the other hand, still need some points in order to progress, but their commanding win against Presov at least pointed them in the right direction.