More quarter-final spots up for grabs in penultimate group matches

Thüringer HC and CS Gloria 2018 BN were the first clubs to book a place in the EHF European League Women 2023/2024 quarter-finals in round 4, and now sides including Storhamar Handball Elite, HC Podravka Vegeta, H.C. Dunarea Braila and Neptunes Nantes have a chance to join them.

Meanwhile Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Sola HK meet in a blockbuster match as part of the thrilling group D.