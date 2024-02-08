20240208

More quarter-final spots up for grabs in penultimate group matches

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
08 February 2024, 14:00

Thüringer HC and CS Gloria 2018 BN were the first clubs to book a place in the EHF European League Women 2023/2024 quarter-finals in round 4, and now sides including Storhamar Handball Elite, HC Podravka Vegeta, H.C. Dunarea Braila and Neptunes Nantes have a chance to join them.

Meanwhile Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Sola HK meet in a blockbuster match as part of the thrilling group D.

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Praktiker-Vác (HUN)
Sunday 11 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Podravka have not lost a single match on home court in all competitions this season and have every right to be confident ahead of Praktiker-Vác's trip to Koprivnica
  • the Croatian club can secure a place in the quarter-finals with a win against the Hungarian club
  • in the first meeting between the sides, the points were shared in Vác as the match ended in a draw (28:28)
  • the winner of this game will finish the round in second place as the hosts are on five points, while the visitors are on three with the head-to-head matches being crucial for the final outcome
  • Váci centre back Csenge Kuczora is the competition's top scorer, with 44 goals scored (including qualification)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Vac Quote
Podravka won both home matches, and they are now standing in a quarter final place, so it will be a very hard game for us. They proved in the group phase that this team is physically very strong, but we will try to do everything to make a wonder in Croatia.
Herbert Gábor
Head coach, Praktiker-Vác

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 11 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are unbeaten on home court in all competitions this season and have recorded an impressive 12 wins in domestic and international tournaments
  • the Norwegian club have a chance to confirm their place in the quarter-finals with a win against Nykøbing
  • in the opening round in Denmark, Storhamar snatched a one-goal win (27:26)
  • Olivia Lykke Nygaard is the joint-top goalkeeper in the competition; the Norwegian shot-stopper has recorded 66 saves (including qualification)
  • last season's runners-up, Nykøbing secured a much-needed 32:27 win against Praktiker-Vác in the previous round to keep their chance of reaching the quarter-finals alive

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Storhamar Quote
It will be a tough match, with a lot of pace. Nykøbing is a team with many good qualities, so we must be well prepared against them. The most important thing to build further on from the Podravka match is the defence and the pace that we managed to set, especially in the first half.
Anniken Obaidli
Centre back, Storhamar Handball Elite

GROUP B

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
Saturday 10 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts can  no longer progress to the quarter-finals, but the Zagreb-based club could still finish third in group B
  • alongside CSM Targu Jiu in group D, the Croatian club is the only one without a single point in the group phase up until now
  • in the first meeting between the sides, the French club secured a hard-fought 27:25 win on home court
  • Chambray need a win to keep their chances alive of reaching the quarter-finals, but they will also require a helping hand from Thüringer HC
  • the French club ended their four-match losing run in all competitions on Wednesday with a win in the French league against Toulon

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Saturday 10 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are on a five-match winning streak in all competitions on home court, with their last loss dating back to November
  • Braila has a chance to secure a place in the quarter-finals if they beat Thüringer
  • experienced Braila playmaker Kristina Liscevic is the second-best in the competition with 29 assists (including qualification) while her teammate, Andreea Cristina Popa is fourth in the standings with 21 assists
  • in the first meeting between the sides, the Bundesliga club came out on top in Germany with a four-goal win (32:28)
  • Thüringer have already secured a place in the quarter-finals, but they can guarantee a first-place finish in group B with a win in Romania
  • Thüringer are the only club in the second-tier club competition with four wins from four matches

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Braila Quote
We are looking forward to this battle against one of the favourites to win the EHF European League. In the first game in Thüringer they were better then us and got the 10-3 lead which was difficult to come back from but we hope we learned a lot from this game and want to show our best side in this game.
Jan Leslie
Head coach, H.C. Dunarea Braila

GROUP C

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA)
Saturday 10 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are on a three-match winning streak on home court in all competitions
  • Bensheim/Auerbach desperately need a win to keep their slim chances of reaching the quarter-finals alive
  • the German club are ranked joint second in attack in the group phase with 121 goals scored, but on the contrary, their leaky defence with 137 goals conceded is second from the bottom
  • in the first meeting between the sides, the French club recorded a dominant 39:27 win on home soil
  • Neptunes Nantes can secure a place in the quarter-finals with a win in Germany
  • Nantes’ Tamara Horacek is the joint-third scorer in the competition with 35 goals (including qualification), while Bensheim/Auerbach’s Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar has a goal more (36)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Bensheim Quote
For me, Nantes were the top favorites in our group. They are a top team with three world champions and they absolutely have to win against us. It will be a very, very tough game for us, we're not the favorites in this game. We will try to invest everything. We're looking forward to it, we'll learn again and take things with us. And we'll enjoy the last home game.
Heike Ahlgrimm
Head coach, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach

MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU)
Saturday 10 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Lublin recorded their first win in the group stage last week, but they will need another positive result against Gloria if they are to keep their chances of reaching the quarter-finals alive
  • the hosts are unbeaten on home court against the Romanian club as their only previous meeting in Poland back in 2020 ended in a draw (22:22)
  • in the first meeting between the sides, CS Gloria 2018 BN noted a 26:23 win and secured two points
  • the Romanian club is already through to the quarter-finals, but they can also secure top spot in group C if they win in Poland and Nantes fail to beat Bensheim/Auerbach
  • Renata Lais de Arruda is the joint-top goalkeeper in the competition with 66 saves (including qualification) between the posts for Gloria

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Lublin Quote
In Romania, we did great for most of the match. This time, we have to maintain concentration for the full 60 minutes. In the first match, we ran out of time because of a moment of distraction, a moment of ineffectiveness in the attack, which the experienced Gloria team took advantage of.
Kinga Achruk
Left back, MKS FunFloor Lublin
20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Gloria Quote
A difficult match awaits us. Even if mathematically we are qualified for the quarter-finals, I think we must show the same ambition and determination that we had in the other matches. I'm glad that we are healthy and I hope that until the end we will go together, as we have until now.
Nicoleta Dinca
Left wing, CS Gloria 2018 BN

GROUP D

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Saturday 10 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are on a 10-match winning streak on home court in all competitions this season
  • the Hungarian club has a chance to move into the top spot of group D with a win and potentially clinch a place in the quarter-finals
  • in the first meeting between the sides, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC noted an impressive away win (32:28) in Norway
  • with both teams equal on six points, the match will have a big say in the standings in group B ahead of the last round next week
  • Sola wing Camilla Herrem is the joint-third top scorer in the competition with 35 goals scored (including qualification)
  • the Norwegian club has only lost one away match this year and recorded four wins on the road in all competitions

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Motherson Quote
The speed of our game is at an international level, but sometimes we are inaccurate, we need to improve on that. It's not easy to play two games a week, but we're doing everything we can to make sure the girls are mentally and physically ready.
János Gyurka
Head coach, Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC:
20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Sola Quote
Facing a good Hungarian team on their home court is always a tough challenge. We will face a team that is going to play tough handball with an audience that will make noise from start to finish. It will be important for us to use the sound from the crowd for our motivation and continue the good play we have had in the games in the past.
Kaja Haugseng
Line player, Sola HK

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs CSM Targu Jiu (ROU)
Sunday 11 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Malaga have noted only one defeat in all competitions this season, to Sola at the start of the year
  • the Spanish club has a chance to move closer to clinching a place in the quarter-finals with a win
  • in the first meeting between the sides, Malaga secured a dominant win in Romania by a 10-goal margin
  • Silvia Arderíus is the player with most assists (33) in the competition (including qualification) as the experienced centre back is spearheading Cota del Sol Malaga's attack
  • Targu Jiu cannot progress from the group phase and together with Lokomotiva Zagreb currently do not have any points from the group phase

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Malaga Quote
Playing at home is always special and now in a city that lives for handball like Antequera. It will be a great day and we want to put the icing on the cake with a victory that allows us to keep on fighting to be in the quarter-finals, which would be a huge joy for the club.
Esperanza López
Back, Costa del Sol Malaga

Main photo © Hans Lie

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 CLW R13 Preview Main Metz
Previous Article Race for quarter-final tickets heats up in round 13
20240208 Stats Counter 3
Next Article 10,000 simulations of the EHF Champions League Women

Latest news

More News